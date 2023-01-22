Watch: AXL ROSE Speaks And Performs 'November Rain' At LISA MARIE PRESLEY's Memorial

GUNS N' ROSES frontman Axl Rose was among the artists who paid musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday (January 22). The only daughter of Elvis Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54.

"I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances," Rose said prior to his performance. "I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy."

Axl performed a solo rendition of GUNS N' ROSES' "November Rain" at Lisa Marie's public memorial service, which included additional tributes by Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morissette and more.

The Duchess of York gave a "tribute to the children" of Lisa Marie, following opening remarks and a rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Morissette honored Lisa Marie by singing "Rest".

The 60-year-old Rose previously told People in an exclusive statement: "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real. Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27.

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating," Axl said. "It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated.

"I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. And really, with the closeness of their relationship, one could hope — but truthfully, it didn't seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality."

He continued: "What comes after life who knows but I'd like to think they're together, her and Ben with her father and Ben's grandfather in some way, and Lisa, and the most important men in her life are happy together."

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen on January 10 at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla Presley to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis", about her late father.

Lisa Marie Presley was previously married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley was interred last week at Graceland, next to her late son, a representative of her daughter, actor Riley Keough, told NBC News.

Elvis Presley is also buried at Graceland, the rock icon's famed Memphis mansion and shrine.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," according to a statement by Graceland.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."