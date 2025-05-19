Watch: BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Performs 'Lord Humungus' Single Live For First Time

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, the band led by legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, PANTERA),played its recent single "Lord Humungus" live for the first time at this year's Milwaukee Metal Fest on Saturday, May 17 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of WORT Mosh Pit Radio).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Lord Humungus (live debut)

02. Heart Of Darkness

03. Destroy & Conquer

04. Trampled Down Below

05. A Love Unreal

06. Funeral Bell

07. Fire It Up

08. Suicide Messiah

09. Stillborn

In a recent interview with Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM, Zakk spoke about the possibility of more music from BLACK LABEL SOCIETY after the release of two singles, "The Gallows" in September 2024 and "Lord Humungus" this past February. He said: "Well, it's a weird thing, because nowadays, just the way… 'Cause back in the day, it would be, like, you'd make a record… I mean, even back with Ozzy [Osbourne], back in '88 when I first started with the Boss, you would make the album, then you do some videos and then you release the album and then there's this big tour campaign and the whole nine yards. And nowadays, we could just keep putting singles out and videos and then put the album out eventually. So we're already two [singles] deep right now between 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus'. And then in between all the PANTERA celebration stuff, when I get back home, we're in the Vatican [Zakk's home studio] and we're tracking new songs. 'Cause 'Lord Humungus' and 'The Gallows', those were all recent songs. So, yeah, we just track 'em and then we box 'em up and then ship 'em out and they're good to go. So in between, by the time BLACK LABEL starts touring in 2026 sometime… 'Cause, obviously, I'm committed to, with the fellas, [touring] with the PANTERA celebration. So we're not gonna be doing anything [touring-wise with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY] until 2026. So just keep writing away… And then, when we're good and ready, we go out."

Regarding how he goes about writing music for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Zakk said: "For me, it always starts with the riff. And the riff just inspires you to sing something over it. Actually, most of the time, even when it's the mellow stuff… I mean, whether I'm sitting at the piano, I pick up an acoustic, it's the chord progressions and everything like that. But especially with the heavy stuff, for me it's usually always the riff. And the riff will dictate where the song's going."

Wylde previously discussed new BLACK LABEL SOCIETY music in an April 2025 chat with American Musical Supply. He stated at the time: "We did the 'Lord Humungus' video and then we did 'The Gallows'. And I'm actually enjoying this process of doing the album this way where instead of usually you do the album, it's all done, then you make two videos or whatever and then you put them out and then it's kind of run its course — or maybe three videos. Now I think we're just gonna keep pumping out videos and doing singles and things like that until we're ready to tour in 2026 or whatever. Because everything's right now is dedicated to the PANTERA celebration. So we're doing that. And then in the spots that are in between there, we're having a blast with the ZAKK SABBATH stuff. And then, sometime in 2026, then it's time for the BLACK LABEL [to hit the road again], so we'll throw that one in high gear."

Asked about how much easier it is for him to record music now that he has a home studio at his disposal, Zakk said: "It's great… Most the time when we would do a record, it's just like there's an implosion of ideas. You write 'em, and then you're done. And then when you get some other ideas and it's time to write another [song], then you come up with this other thing… It's an implosion of ideas, and then you're done… Even with 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus', it was just kinda like I was jamming on 'em in my weight room on my amp. And then I was like, 'Oh, this is a cool riff. I like this thing.' And then just put a melody to it, and then the guys came out and recorded it. And then we just recorded it just then, so it wasn't like it's been sitting around for a while."

When it eventually arrives, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

