Watch: BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Joined By TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY For 'Tears Don't Fall' Performance In Orlando

November 11, 2023

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy joined BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE on stage last night (Friday, November 10) at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida to perform the Welsh metallers' classic song "Tears Don't Fall". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Back in 2019, Heafy released his acoustic cover version of "Tears Don't Fall" via his YouTube channel.

The Orlando concert marked the final date of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE first North American headlining tour in five years. Support on the 22-date trek came from OF MICE & MEN and VENDED.

In a recent interview with Mike James Rock Show, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget said that he and his bandmates would "stop" touring at the end of 2023 "and start writing again. So '24 we'll be writing an album," he revealed. "And then 2025 we'll be back. [2025 is] an anniversary of something big," apparently alluding to the fact that 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's debut album, "The Poison".

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.

