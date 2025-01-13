  • facebook
Watch: CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER Sings National Anthem At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Washington Commanders Game

January 13, 2025

CHEAP TRICK frontman Robin Zander sang the U.S. national anthem Sunday night (January 12) ahead of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Video of his appearance can be seen below.

This wasn't the first time that Zander performed the national anthem. Tampa Bay tapped him to sing on December 24, 2023, after which the Buccaneers went on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12.

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Original drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

Robin Zander Cheap Trick doing the national anthem for the Tampa Bay vs Washington game tonight

Posted by Mark Diller on Sunday, January 12, 2025

Robin Zander singing the National Anthem at the Washington/Tampa Bay game.

Posted by Jody Perrecone on Sunday, January 12, 2025

