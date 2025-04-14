Watch: COHEED AND CAMBRIA Receives Key To Nyack, New York; Performs Acoustic Set

On Sunday (April 13),internationally renowned rock band COHEED AND CAMBRIA returned to the village of Nyack, New York, the community that nurtured the bandmembers' talents and gave them their earliest notoriety, to accept the key to the village and celebrate April 13 as the newly declared "Coheed And Cambria Day". At the SpringFest Street Fair, COHEED AND CAMBRIA performed a short acoustic set to commemorate the event. Nyack's mayor Joe Rand and Nyack chamber of commerce trustee Tristan Dunnigan gave COHEED AND CAMBRIA the key to the village before the band played for their hometown fans at Hezekiah Easter Veterans Memorial Park.

Fan-filmed video of yesterday's event can be seen below.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA vocalist and primary songwriter Claudio Sanchez is a Nyack High School alumnus. The band got their start at a weekly youth event sponsored by the Nyack Center called the Backdoor that showcased their talents in front of an audience composed mostly of teenagers from all over the tri-state area.

Claudio has a house in Nyack and his family still resides in Valley Cottage. COHEED AND CAMBRIA lead guitarist Travis Stever is from Rockland County and lives full time in Nyack with his family. His wife serves on the board of the Nyack Park Conservancy. COHEED AND CAMBRIA drummer Josh Eppard is from Kingston, New York and has been with the band since its days at a weekly event at the Nyack Center called the Backdoor, which showcased local acts from across the Lower Hudson Valley. COHEED AND CAMBRIA bassist Zach Cooper is originally from Pine Bush, New York.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA's eleventh studio album, "Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe", was released in March. The official music video for the LP's lead single, "Someone Who Can", was filmed in several locations throughout the village, including Olive's and Nyack High School.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA's North American tour with MASTODON and special guest PERIPHERY will kick off on May 10.