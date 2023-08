Watch: COREY TAYLOR Kicks Off Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour In Denver

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor kicked off his U.S. solo tour last night (Friday, August 25) at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of the Rock & Metal From The Front Row YouTube channel).

Corey's setlist was as follows (according to Setlist.fm):

01. Post Traumatic Blues

02. Tumult (STONE SOUR song)

03. Black Eyes Blue

04. We Are The Rest

05. Song #3 (STONE SOUR song)

06. Beyond

07. Before I Forget (SLIPKNOT song)

08. SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (PAINTY THE PIRATE & KIDS cover)

09. Snuff (SLIPKNOT song)

10. Absolute Zero (STONE SOUR song)

11. Talk Sick

12. Bother (STONE SOUR song)

13. Through Glass (STONE SOUR song)

Encore:

14. Duality (SLIPKNOT song)

15. Ace Of Spades (MOTÖRHEAD cover)

Taylor's 2023 tour features special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city trek will make stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Corey is touring in support of his sophomore solo studio album, "CMF2", which will be released on September 15.

"CMF2", Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

"Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything," Taylor says of his studio collaborator. "We're not afraid to tell each other if it's a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It's rad."

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

In a recent interview with Tommy Carroll of the WGRD 97.9 radio station, Taylor was asked to back up his previous claim that "CMF2" will be "the best rock album of this year and the next." He said: "Dude, this album's got everything, man. I mean, it doesn't sound like everything else, which apparently is contagious in this industry. It's not produced like everything else. It feels alive. The songs are incredible. The production, the performances… I mean, this album chews up the first album and spits it out. It's probably one of the best things that I've ever done, and I'm really, really proud of it, man. I'm proud of the work that me and [producer] Jay [Ruston] did. And people are going to… Even if it is a slow burner out of the gate, people are gonna remember this album."

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

The official video for "Beyond", as premiered by Rolling Stone, was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (HATEBREED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, TRIVIUM),the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the CHERRY BOMBS, the all-girl dance group featuring Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years — before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round.

The song "Beyond" harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.