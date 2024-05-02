Watch: DAVE GROHL Dedicates 'My Hero' To DIMEBAG At FOO FIGHTERS Concert In Dallas

Dave Grohl dedicated the song "My Hero" to late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott during FOO FIGHTERS' May 1 concert in Dallas, Texas. The sold-out show, which took place at the Dos Equis Pavilion in front of an estimated 20,000 fans, marked the opening gig of FOO FIGHTERS' 2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour.

Before launching into "My Hero", the FOO FIGHTERS frontman told the crowd: "Actually, you know what? Since we're here in Dallas, I'm gonna dedicate this one to an old friend who lived around here. His name was 'Dimebag' Darrell. How about that? Let's hear it for Darrell. It's called 'My Hero'. We're gonna sing it together, right?"

Back in 2017, Grohl spoke to U.K.'s Planet Rock about how PANTERA was partly the inspiration for FOO FIGHTERS' "open-door policy" while making the latter band's then-new album, "Concrete And Gold", at Hollywood, California's EastWest Studios — where they drafted in pop singers Justin Timberlake and Shawn Stockman (BOYZ II MEN) to guest on the disc.

"Basically, the way the FOO FIGHTERS work, we get along with everybody," Dave explained. "For years, we've always been that band, when we get backstage at a festival, the first thing I do is I pick up a bottle of whiskey and I just walk around banging on dressing-room doors to see who's fun, to see who's cool. It could be Tricky, or it could be MUSE or it could be… whatever — I just look for pals.

He continued: "Actually, that's something I learnt from PANTERA. Back in the day, we did a show with PANTERA and we became friends and I would go see them on tour all the time. And I realized that you'd be backstage at a PANTERA show and there'd be, like, Marilyn Manson is in that corner, and Kato Kaelin is in that corner, and Britney Spears is in [that corner]… Everybody loved to hang with PANTERA. So, to me, that was the coolest thing about them — they were the sweetest people and they had this open-door policy."