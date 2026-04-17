Watch: DAVID LEE ROTH Kicks Off 2026 Tour In Spokane

David Lee Roth, the 71-year-old lead singer for the rock band VAN HALEN, kicked off his 2026 solo tour Thursday night (Apri l16) at Spokane Live! at Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

Roth's setlist was as follows:

01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)

02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)

03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)

04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song) (first time since 2003)

05. Blues (Acoustic)

06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)

07. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)

08. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (first time since 2020)

09. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)

10. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)

11. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)

12. New York State Of Mind (Billy Joel cover) (Live debut)

13. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)

14. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)

15. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)

16. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)

17. Jump (VAN HALEN song)

Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

As previously reported, Roth made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 10, joining singer Teddy Swims for a rendition of VAN HALEN classic song "Jump".

Earlier this year, Roth announced a 30-date solo tour of North America. The 71-year-old former VAN HALEN singer will visit California, Arizona and Texas later in the month before playing in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and Ontario, among others, in May. June will see Roth hit New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among other states. In August, David will play at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Last year, Roth reversed his decision to retire from the touring circuit, announcing a U.S. tour which took place over the 2025 summer.

Roth's solo shows in 2025 saw him backed by Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass, Francisco Valentino on drums and Danny Wagner on keyboards.

Roth's summer 2025 U.S. tour concluded on September 14 in Napa, California.

Roth played his first full solo concert in more than five years on May 3 at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.

In early 2021, Roth announced that he would be officially retiring following a residency at Las Vegas's House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 2022. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said at the time. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world."

"I'm not going to explain the statement," he added. "The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

Roth's 2022 Las Vegas residency was eventually canceled because of "circumstances related to COVID".