Watch: DAVID LEE ROTH Performs VAN HALEN Classics On Stone Pony Summer Stage During Spring/Summer 2026 Tour

On Friday, June 5, David Lee Roth performed on the "Summer Stage" at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. According to 92.7 WOBM, the Summer Stage launched in 2009 as an upgrade to the Stone Pony's outdoor area, making room for bigger concerts during the warmer months. It runs from May through October and can hold roughly 4,500 fans, which is a major step up in size compared to the indoor venue.

Fan-filmed video of Roth's entire Stone Pony Summer Stage concert can be seen below, as uploaded by JPL Productions and cramx3.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)

02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)

03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)

04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song)

05. Blues Jam

06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)

07. D.O.A. (VAN HALEN song)

08. Beautiful Girls (VAN HALEN song)

09. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)

10. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (DLR solo acoustic guitar into full band)

11. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)

12. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)

13. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)

14. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)

15. Atomic Punk (VAN HALEN song)

16. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)

17. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)

18. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)

19. Jump (VAN HALEN song)

Roth, the 71-year-old lead singer for the rock band VAN HALEN, kicked off his 2026 solo tour on April 16 at Spokane Live! at Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

Joining David on stage for all the shows is his current backing band consisting of Al Estrada on guitar, Sean McNabb on bass, Francis Valentino on drums, and Danny Wagner on keyboards. McNabb was enlisted as the new bass player, replacing Ryan Wheeler. There are also several backing singers.

Roth recently added five new shows to his spring/summer 2026 tour schedule, which currently runs through early September.

Last year, Roth reversed his decision to retire from the touring circuit, announcing a U.S. tour which took place over the 2025 summer.

Roth's summer 2025 U.S. tour concluded on September 14 in Napa, California.

Roth played his first full solo concert in more than five years on May 3 at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.

In early 2021, Roth announced that he would be officially retiring following a residency at Las Vegas's House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 2022. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said at the time. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world."

"I'm not going to explain the statement," he added. "The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

Roth's 2022 Las Vegas residency was eventually canceled because of "circumstances related to COVID".