Watch: DEFTONES' CHINO MORENO Joins SMASHING PUMPKINS On Stage In Portland

DEFTONES frontman Chino Moreno joined SMASHING PUMPKINS on stage last night (Wednesday, September 25) at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon to perform "Jellybelly", a song from SMASHING PUMPKINS' third studio album, 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

SMASHING PUMPKINS are supporting GREEN DAY on the San Francisco Bay Area band's "Saviors" world tour, which finds the veteran pop-punk outfit celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's third album, "Dookie", and the 20th anniversary of its "American Idiot" album. The tour takes its name from GREEN DAY's 14th album, "Saviors", which came out in January.

SMASHING PUMPKINS are touring in support of their new album "Aghori Mhori Mei", which features the band's original members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Billy Corgan. The group completed the recording of "Aghori Mhori Mei" amidst an expansive international touring schedule across the last few years. The album has garnered significant praise worldwide, reaching Top 10 on Spotify's U.S. and global album debut charts, while the album's single "Sighommi" was the No. 1 most-added track across the U.S. at both Alternative and Rock Radio.

This past summer, SMASHING PUMPKINS trotted across Europe with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and later this fall, the band's upcoming multi-city Latin American fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),the diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),the platinum "Adore" (1998) and the gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" among its "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time." It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for "Siamese Dream", the black Zero shirt, the laissez-faire bliss of the "1979" music video, the gothic metamorphosis of "Ava Adore" or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS unveil "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / Lp: No Past. No Future. No Sun." and launch the immensely successful "Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour", which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album "Cyr" (2020),representing yet another evolution, and more recently, "Atum" (2023),the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God".