Watch: DISTURBED Covers BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid' In Honor Of OZZY OSBOURNE

DISTURBED paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by performing a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid" during the David Draiman-fronted band's set Tuesday night (August 5) at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Earlier today, DISTURBED shared video of the group's "Paranoid" performance and included the following message: "Ozzy Osbourne isn't just the Godfather of Metal. He was the father to many of us, he was someone that we could look up to, he was an idol, he was someone that inspired us. Last night marked two weeks since he left us. Thanks for sharing this moment with us, Sturgis".

This past March, Draiman was asked in an interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, to name something that he observed and took away from touring with Ozzy in the past. He responded: "So much. Ozzy is the godfather of metal. He's like a father to all of us. I love the man. I love his family. I couldn't have more reverence for any human being on this planet.

"I think that one of the times that definitely stays in my mind that taught me that sometimes you just need to find the strength to push through was one particular Ozzfest — I think it was our third one — and Ozzy wasn't feeling so well that day," he continued. "He was having a little bit of difficulty. And I remember Zakk [Wylde, Ozzy's guitarist] and Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] coming over to me, asking me if I would be willing to take over the set. And I'm, like, 'No. They want Ozzy. They don't want me.' I'm, like, 'I haven't rehearsed.' I said to her, 'I haven't rehearsed. I don't know all the songs by heart.' And she's, like, 'Well, there's a goddamn teleprompter on the stage. Just read the words.' I'm, like, 'Yeah, well, it's not that simple.' And then Ozzy had retreated back into his little vocal area, his little draped off area, and he was gargling and using a spray and trying to get himself clear. And he took a few more minutes and then he came back out and he started belting it out, and it's like he pushed through whatever frog was in his throat, and his face lit up, and the energy immediately changed. And he ended up not only finishing the set, but I think playing an additional 15 or 20 minutes, and, and it was inspiring — it really was."

Addressing the fact that he was going to appear at the "Back To The Beginning" charity show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which marked the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever performance and Ozzy's last appearance as a solo artist, Draiman said at the time: "The man has been through so much. The man has done so much, and between Ozzy, SABBATH, you're talking about the most seminal frontman and the most seminal band for hard rock and heavy metal in existence.

"I couldn't be more honored [to take part in the show]," he added. "I couldn't be more humbled to be a part of it. And I'm going to be like a kid in a candy store that day. It's very, very surreal for me."

In February, David told Billboard that he was "elated to be part of" "Back To The Beginning", "humbled and honored. It's the most seminal frontman and band for hard rock and heavy metal," he said. "The second record I ever bought, right after KISS 'Destroyer', was [SABBATH's] 'We Sold Our Soul For Rock 'N' Roll'. I love Ozzy. I love the Osbourne family. They've been so supportive, such a huge part of we've become who we've become. We could not have done it without them, so I'm intensely grateful. We all are. I hope that I can just do my little part to pay tribute to their legacy."

When Draiman sang Ozzy's "Shot In The Dark" and BLACK SABBATH's "Sweet Leaf" at "Back The Beginning" as part of one of the day's all-star supergroups, he was greeted with audible boos from some audience members. While the reason for the reaction to Draiman wasn't clear, it likely stemmed from his support of the Israeli government's ongoing attack on Palestinians in the Gaza strip, and the singer's decision to sign IDF (Israeli Defense Force) bombs with the words "Fuck Hamas" during a visit to Israel in June 2024. Draiman later acknowledged the response that greeted his appearance, but he hit back at claims that he was booed offstage.