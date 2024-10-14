  • facebook
Watch: DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Joins NOTHING MORE On Stage At AFTERSHOCK Festival

October 14, 2024

DISTURBED's David Draiman joined NOTHING MORE on stage on Sunday (October 13) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California to perform the track "Angel Song". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

The studio version of "Angel Song", featuring Draiman, was included on NOTHING MORE's latest album, "Carnal", which came out in June via Better Noise Music.

Draiman has sold over 17 million records worldwide with DISTURBED, receiving 10 billion global audio and video streams, including five RIAA platinum releases; received three Grammy Awards nominations; earned an iHeartRadio Music Award for "Rock Artist Of The Year" in 2017; and notched several No. 1 Mainstream Rock singles.

When "Angel Song" was first released in May, Draiman said in a statement: "The power of the track is undeniable. I've been a fan of the band since the very beginning."

NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins added: "'Angel Song' is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark. Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman's voice would take it to another level. We're so happy with the result."

Earlier this month, NOTHING MORE was announced as support for the second leg of DISTURBED's 2025 "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour". The tour celebrates the anniversary of the iconic band's five-times-platinum-certified debut album "The Sickness" which Metal Hammer named as one of the "Best Metal Albums Of 2000". NOTHING MORE will join DISTURBED and Grammy-nominated rock singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry across the U.S. from March 29 to May 17.

"Having David Draiman sing on our new single 'Angel Song' was a dream come true," Hawkins said. "Now we are experiencing what it is like to have a dream within a dream come true…we are supporting DISTURBED on their 25th anniversary tour of 'The Sickness'! This tour is going to crush! If we could go back in time and tell our younger selves this tour would be happening, then we would have prematurely died from excessive levels of excitement."

"Carnal" includes NOTHING MORE's second-ever No. 1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with the emotionally charged "If It Doesn't Hurt". "Angel Song" has received 1.2 million video views and 10.7 million streams globally. The single is currently in the Top 10 on the Active Rock radio charts and steadily rising.

NOTHING MORE
#DavidDraiman

Posted by David Draiman on Monday, October 14, 2024

My absolute favorite song right now… and to see it live with David Draiman🙏🙏🙏 Aftershock Festival #nothingmore #disturbed

Posted by Tracy Lynn on Sunday, October 13, 2024

