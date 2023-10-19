  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: DUFF MCKAGAN Joins ALICE IN CHAINS On Stage In Vancouver

October 19, 2023

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan joined ALICE IN CHAINS on stage this past Monday (October 16) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to perform the AIC song "Rooster".

"Rooster" was the closing track of ALICE IN CHAINS' set as the support act for GN'R at BC Place, and it marked the final show of the former band's fall 2023 tour.

McKagan played a Les Paul guitar instead of his usual four-string instrument when he joined guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez for the performance of the classic ALICE IN CHAINS song written in tribute to Cantrell's father, a Vietnam veteran who was nicknamed "Rooster" as a child.

McKagan played with ALICE IN CHAINS on the band's 2006 comeback tour and expressed interest in writing a biography on them.

Back in 2008, a year before ALICE IN CHAINS released its comeback album "Black Gives Way To Blue", the band's first without original singer Layne Staley, who died in 2002 of a drug overdose, Duff penned a column for Seattle Weekly in which he wrote about ALICE IN CHAINS' decision to reunite: "My opinion may not be a popular one, especially here in Seattle. There seems to be an attitude of 'Who the hell do you guys think you are? You can't go on without Layne!' While his death was heartbreakingly sad and needless, does this mean we all must shut the door on this band that changed the landscape of modern rock? Does this mean we all must suffer the elephant-sized monkey that rode Layne straight to his tragic end? Shit, did anybody think that Layne himself could very well have wanted his brothers to carry on? I for one believe that he in fact did. Alas, in the end, this is a can of worms that I should shut at this point because speculation on what he may or may not have wanted to happen after his death is pointless.

"I have had the good fortune to hear a lot of the new music that the guys have put together for their upcoming recording: fucking AWESOME! I believe we need a band like ALICE IN CHAINS now more than ever. A band who always has worn their heart on their collective sleeve. A band who couldn't give two shits about what is 'hip' or current. These guys have always set trends. With what I have heard of the new music, they will continue to do so."

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).