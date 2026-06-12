Watch: EVANESCENCE Kicks Off 2026 North American Tour In West Palm Beach, Florida

EVANESCENCE kicked off its 2026 North American tour Thursday night (June 11) at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen in the YouTube playlist below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.)

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Sanctuary (live debut)

02. Tell Me When You've Had Enough (live debut)

03. Afterlife

04. Rapture (live debut)

05. Going Under

06. Lithium

07. Like You (live debut)

08. Self Destruct (live debut)

09. Calm Down (live debut)

10. Call Me When You're Sober

11. Beautiful Lie (live debut)

12. Wasted On You

13. Forever Without You (live debut)

14. Bring Me To Life

15. Imaginary

16. Better Without You

17. About Us (live debut)

18. Fight Like A Girl (with Courtney LaPlante and NOVA TWINS)

19. Who Will You Follow

20. My Immortal

21. Wide Open Heart (live debut)

The North American trek will run through an August 2 show in Clarkson, Michigan. A European tour will follow from early September through early October, after which EVANESCENCE will return to the U.S. for a special one-off gig at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on October 26. Special guests SPIRITBOX and NOVA TWINS will open on the North American portion of the tour, and special guest Poppy will support on the Europe shows, with NOVA TWINS opening outside the U.K. K.Flay, who features on EVANESCENCE's "Fight Like A Girl" single, will open the U.K. shows. K.Flay will also support EVANESCENCE for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert.

EVANESCENCE has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

EVANESCENCE's new album, "Sanctuary", was released on June 5. The LP is available as a digital album, standard CD, deluxe CD and limited-edition box set. A double vinyl of the album will be released on September 4. The deluxe CD is exclusive to the EVANESCENCE store and includes a Blu-ray that contains a "Live In São Paulo" concert, documentary from EVANESCENCE's 2023 South America tour and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Who Will You Follow" video. The deluxe vinyl is also a webstore exclusive.

EVANESCENCE's recently released single "Who Will You Follow" was co-written and produced by Zakk Cervini (BAD OMENS, YUNGBLUD, BRING ME THE HORIZON, SPIRITBOX) and Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, Poppy, HOUSE OF PROTECTION, ARCHITECTS).

In a recent interview with Exclaim!, EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee stated about the current tour: "This is our new album tour; that's the whole point of the tour. I want to create this 'Sanctuary' world. I don't want to give that away, but we'll be playing almost the whole new album plus lots of other songs, so we're just finding a way to make it all work together and be one big, giant, gorgeous thing."

She added: "It's crazy and chaotic and I'm going a million miles an hour, but I'm inspired. As ideas come, I'm just throwing them at the amazing team we have working on all of this and creating a really special show like we've never done before."

In a separate interview with ABC Audio, Amy said that fans attending the trek can expect "the biggest show we've ever had."

"It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of work," Lee said. "We have a lot of new songs to learn. We're playing pretty much the whole new album, along with lots of other songs. It's gonna be probably our longest set."

Lee went on to say that her main goal with the tour is to "make people happy."

"I wanna bring some good to this time," Amy explained. "Give people a place of release, to fill up, to charge up, spiritually, emotionally, and feel empowered when they walk away."

"We're just trying to make something really good," she added. "I think we are. I'm very excited."