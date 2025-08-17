Watch: Ex-EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA And DEATH ANGEL Drummer WILL CARROLL Pay Tribute To OZZY OSBOURNE

AC/DZ, the long-running San Francisco Bay Area-based AC/DC tribute band featuring former EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll, paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by performing a cover of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Children Of The Grave" during AC/DZ's concert last night (Saturday, August 16) at Vinnie's Bar & Grill in Concord, California. Video of the show can be seen below (courtesy of Walter Morgan).

As part of Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series, Souza was asked to name his top three metal singers of all time. He responded: "I could go on forever; there's so many that I could say. But you have to give… For me, Bon Scott [AC/DC], Ronnie James Dio [BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL] and, obviously, Rob Halford [JUDAS PRIEST]. But I then I could go Biff Byford [SAXON], I could go John Bush [ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX]. I have so many that I love and am influenced by — that I'm influenced by. They're such legends and they had such an impact on how singers like myself sing today, especially Bon Scott; I mean, my voice is a pretty much imitation of it."

Earlier this month, Souza announced the first two U.S. shows as part of his celebration of the 20th anniversary of EXODUS's 2004 album "Tempo Of The Damned". Souza will play at Piper's in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 27 and at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida on September 28.

As previously reported, Souza will embark on a 10-date solo tour of Latin America in September 2025. The trek will kick off on September 4 in San José, Costa Rica and end on September 14 in São Paulo, Brazil. At all the shows, Souza will also perform classic songs from his other former bands TESTAMENT (Zetro was the lead vocalist for LEGACY, an early incarnation of TESTAMENT) and HATRIOT, as well as the Bon Scott era of AC/DC. Backing Souza on stage at the shows — billed simply as ZETRO — will be the following musicians:

* Zakk Frye (SLIKK WIKKED) - Rythm Guitar/Backup Vocals

* Kyle Smith (SLIKK WIKKED) - Lead Guitar

* Andrew Dewar (VICIOUS INTENT) - Drums

* Donny "Death" Weissinger (NASTY TRAST, HATE GRENADE) - Bass

Seven months ago, it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with Souza and had welcomed back Rob Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which, as stated above, later became TESTAMENT). He remained in EXODUS until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes became the singer of EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and stayed until 2014, when Souza returned.

EXODUS played its first concert with Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dukes previously joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.