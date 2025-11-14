Watch: Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Performs BLACK SABBATH's 'Children Of The Grave' With BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted joined BLACKBERRY SMOKE on stage last night (Thursday, November 13) at the State Theatre in Ithaca, New York to perform a cover of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Children Of The Grave". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE first covered "Children Of The Grave" earlier this year as a tribute to late SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

In March 2003, Newsted — who played in METALLICA from 1986 until he left the band in 2001 — joined Osbourne's group as the replacement for Robert Trujillo, who quit a month earlier to join METALLICA.

Newsted was officially welcomed to Ozzy's band with a press event at 3rd Encore Studios in North Hollywood, where Ozzy and the rest of his group ran through BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs", and three Osbourne classics: "Believer", "No More Tears" and "Crazy Train".

At the time, Jason confirmed to Bass Player magazine that it was a "surprise" when he was approached about joining Ozzy's band. "Totally," he said. "I didn't put it all together until Sharon Osbourne called me. Mike Bordin and I have been friends for years — he was one of Cliff Burton's best friends — so I got Ozzy's setlists for the last two tours, figured out the tunings they were using live, and made a tape with 13 tunes — six SABBATH songs and the rest Ozzy.

"I did everything that I had heard you're supposed to do, or that I had done before, to get a gig," he explained. "I played until I could not play anymore. The flesh on my fingertips was actually cracking; it got down to the nerve, and the pain was shooting up my arm. That's when I'd stop. But I'd sleep with the headphones on, with my work tape playing on repeat. When I'd take 30 minutes to eat something, I'd watch old SABBATH videos. So I was literally living, breathing, eating, and sleeping Ozzy for eight days. It was full-on preparation – just like what I did with METALLICA. When the day came, I felt pretty good about everything."

Asked if he considered it an audition, Jason said: "The guys told me it wasn't an audition and that I was already in the band, and Ozzy had already mentioned it in a radio interview. But that didn't stop me. First I played with just Zakk [Wylde] and Mike. I had all the songs I'd learned written on a list, and I had pinpointed my questions: 'Zakk, how does this resolve, what is that note.' I got all those things tight, and we jammed for a while. Then Ozzy came in. I wanted him to be able to point to any one of those songs on the list and for me to be able to just knock it out. He picked five of the tunes, and from the first bit of 'Paranoid', when I began playing, he started bouncing around the room. He made a couple of comments in between songs; I didn't talk much. After the fifth tune he said, 'If you want a job, you've got it.' And I said, 'Yes, Oz, I want it. Wherever you want me to be, I'll be there.'"

Regarding his love of SABBATH, Jason said: "BLACK SABBATH is my all-time favorite band, and it has been ever since I started playing. They influenced me so much that with every riff I wrote for METALLICA or anyone else, the guys would always say, 'We can't play that — it sounds too much like SABBATH' — or, 'Nice ripoff.'"

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

In May 2023, Jason performed with his NEWSTED project for the first time in nearly a decade at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Back in 2020, Newsted bought a home on Skaneateles Lake in the village of Skaneateles, New York for $6.1 million.

Newsted and his wife Nicole have been longtime residents of Jupiter, Florida.