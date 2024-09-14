Watch: Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs DIO, BLACK SABBATH, QUEEN Classics At Release Party For Autobiography

Former SKID ROW and H.E.A.T. singer Erik Grönwall played a short acoustic set at the release party for his Swedish-language autobiography "Power - Musiken, Döden, Livet" (English: "Power: Music, Death, Life") on Thursday, September 12 at Mammut Bar in Stockholm, Sweden.

The setlist for the performance was as follows:

01. Rainbow In The Dark (DIO cover) (with Jona Tee)

02. 18 And Life (SKID ROW cover) (with Jona Tee)

03. Living On The Run (H.E.A.T song) (with Jona Tee)

04. Headless Cross (BLACK SABBATH cover) (with Jona Tee)

05. Sex On The Beach (with Jona Tee)

06. A Shot At Redemption (H.E.A.T song) (with Jona Tee)

07. I Will Always Love You (DOLLY PARTON cover) (with Philip Näslund)

08. I Want To Break Free (QUEEN cover) (with Philip Näslund)

Fan-filmed video, along with an official livestream of the release party, can be seen below.

"Power - Musiken, Döden, Livet" was released on September 12 via HarperCollins.

Erik went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to fronting the band 13 years later. In his autobiography, Erik opens up about his life — from his childhood to the "Idol" participation to being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 and his recovery to how he became the frontman of SKID ROW. We also get to hear about his decision to leave the band in the spring of 2024 to follow the values he set for himself during his illness.

"I never thought I'd release an autobiography, much less so at 36," Erik said in a statement. "But sometimes it feels like I've lived two lifetimes in a third of a lifetime.

"I feel like I have something to share and I hope that can give hope to more people who are struggling. Life after an illness can actually be better than ever."

Grönwall announced his decision to leave SKID ROW on March 27, 2024, saying that he wanted to "prioritize [his] health and full recovery."

SKID ROW's longtime friend Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) handled lead vocals for the band's four concerts in late May and early June.

The SKID ROW members said in a statement that they are "proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years" and "wish nothing but the best to him and his health."

Grönwall, who was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. for nearly a decade before exiting the group in October 2020, announced in September 2021 that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant one month earlier.

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T. studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

In September 2021, just four months before joining SKID ROW, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

Grönwall lives in Knivsta, a city in Uppsala County in east central Sweden, with his wife and their five-year-old son.