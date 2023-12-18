Watch EXODUS Perform In Flint, Michigan During Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Fan-filmed video of EXODUS's December 12 concert at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan can be seen below.

EXODUS bassist Jack Gibson sat out the last four dates of the band's U.S. tour due to "a family emergency". Filling in for him at all the shows was Mike Schleibaum of support act DARKEST HOUR.

When Gibson's absence was first announced on December 11, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said in a social media post: "In case people were wondering where our brother Jack Gibson was last night, he had to leave the tour for a family emergency, family first.

"We have his back all ways and always. So last night as well as the remaining three shows the low end is being handled by our brother @theriffdojo , who has been studying like a madman these last few days to learn the set. He did a killer job last night and it'll be heavy as fuck , like always.

"There's no replacing Jack, he's one of one. But for the remainder he is where he needs to be. Our thoughts and hearts are with our brother now. Send your positive vibes his way".

EXODUS is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Persona Non Grata", which arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.