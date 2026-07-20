Watch: FATES WARNING's RAY ALDER And JIM MATHEOS Perform Acoustic Version Of 'Under The Sun'

A new video of singer Ray Alder and guitarist Jim Matheos of progressive metal pioneers FATES WARNING performing an acoustic version of the song "Under The Sun" from the band's "Long Day Good Night" album can be seen below.

Alder commented: "Hey, everybody. So I'm here with Jim, and we're doing some videos and some press for the upcoming release for NORTH SEA ECHOES album, which is out this summer. And we were just messing around, and we thought since we never had the opportunity to play anything live from 'Long Day Good Night', we thought maybe we'd play a song for you. And I guess it's sort of live. So this is 'Under the Sun'."

FATES WARNING has been a formidable presence in progressive metal for more than 35 years, helping to shape and drive the genre without ever compromising their integrity or losing relevance. They returned in 2020 with "Long Day Good Night", the most epic and longest album of the band's storied career.

"The styles of music we've written distinguish this record from the rest of our catalogue," Alder previously said. "There are some songs with electronics and some with a nice ethereal feel, as well as some pretty straightforward grooves, at least for us. And there are also some pretty heavy songs. We tried to give the listener a host of different things to listen to, as opposed to an album where every song sounds the same."

As such, the album is something of a rollercoaster ride, moving through various moods and making for perhaps their most vital release to date.

NORTH SEA ECHOES — the project featuring Alder and Matheos — will release a new studio album, "How To Cast A Shadow", on July 24 via Metal Blade Records.

On NORTH SEA ECHOES' critically acclaimed 2024 debut, "Really Good Terrible Things", Alder and Matheos garnered rave reviews for songs that possessed "liberating sonic space and emotional vulnerability… from somnambulant electro-fog to gritty, overdriven disquiet, to the quietly devastating". (Blabbermouth)

Alder has been the vocalist and main co-writer for prog metal heroes FATES WARNING for 37 years, recording ten albums between 1988 ("No Exit") and 2020 ("Long Day Good Night"). Rounding out his discography are seven albums with REDEMPTION, two solo records, and the band A-Z, which debuted in 2022.

Revered guitarist and producer Matheos is a cofounder of FATES WARNING, the lineup debuting with 1984's "Night On Bröcken" on Metal Blade. In addition to thirteen albums with FATES WARNING, Matheos launched several solo albums, four LPs alongside former DREAM THEATER keyboardist Kevin Moore under the name OSI, and KINGS OF MERCIA, which launched in 2022.

FATES WARNING hasn't performed live since the completion of the band's North American tour in April 2019.

FATES WARNING, with John Arch on vocals, unleashed three albums (1984's "Night On Bröcken", 1985's "The Spectre Within" and 1986's "Awaken The Guardian") that would go on to influence progressive-minded bands like DREAM THEATER, before Arch left the group and was replaced by Alder.