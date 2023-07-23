Watch: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Returns To Live Stage For First Time After IVAN MOODY's Hernia Surgery

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH played its first concert in seven months this past Friday (July 21) at the York State Fair in York, Pennsylvania. It marked the band's debut live performance since FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH canceled a dozen shows in Europe in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from his hernia surgery.

The setlist for the York concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Lift Me Up

02. Trouble

03. Wash It All Away

04. Jekyll And Hyde

05. Sham Pain

06. Bad Company (BAD COMPANY cover)

07. Never Enough

08. IOU

09. Wrong Side Of Heaven

10. Burn MF

11. Welcome To The Circus

12. Inside Out

13. Under And Over It

14. The Bleeding

In late April, Moody released a video message in which he explained how he ended up getting operated on. "I was in a video shoot," he said. "I was jumping around a little bit and I felt something pop. I didn't think much of it. The next day I went to rehearsal, and again, something was a little off, so I took myself to the doctor and he sat me down and he told me that he was surprised I was still walking. He informed me that I had three hernias and offered to do them right then and there. It was quick.

"I thought it would have been easy. However, having all three done at the same time was a shock to my system, to say the least, using of course my diaphragm and my stomach to sing, and you can hear it in my voice, I can't really talk that heavy right now. To be honest, it feels excruciating sitting upright.

"Anyway, he explained to me that the best thing to do would be to get it done now instead of prolonging it, having it rip and get worse, so that's what I did. Again, my body didn't take it as well as I thought it would, so here I am, not working."

On July 15, Moody celebrated the opening of his new Cheyenne, Wyoming businesses at a special block party-style event at his Moody's Rock Stop, described as a rock and roll-based convenience store and fueling station which is designed for everyday "recharging." The celebration featured live music, food trucks, and chances to win free tickets to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's show with PAPA ROACH at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, 2022's "AfterLife". Upon its release last August, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AfterLife" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as No. 1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200. Most notably, with "AfterLife" the band broke the record for most No. 1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 No. 1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world. Since their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released eight consecutive albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.