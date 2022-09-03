Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Welcome Special Guests At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In London

On Saturday (September 3),the surviving members of the FOO FIGHTERS, along with a huge number of special guests, are celebrating Taylor Hawkins's memory and music at a special gig at Wembley Stadium. An additional Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will take place on September 27 at Los Angeles's Kia Forum.

The London event will feature appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, BLINK-182's Travis Barker, Kesha, Liam Gallagher, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, THE PRETENDERS' Chrissie Hynde and many more.

At the start of today's concert, the surviving members of FOO FIGHTERS stepped out on stage to address the crowd and kick off the event. Frontman Dave Grohl said: "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing.

"So, tonight we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.

"So, sing and dance and laugh and cry and fucking scream and make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now. 'Cause you know what? It's gonna be a loooong fucking night, right?

"Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you fucking ready? Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Liam Gallagher."

Today's schedule (London times listed):

2:30 p.m. Doors / Gates Open

3:30 p.m. Mark Ronson DJ Set (40 min)

4:30 p.m. Liam Gallagher + FF

4:45 p.m. Nile Rodgers

5:00 p.m. CHEVY METAL / COATTAIL RIDERS

5:25 p.m. Wolfgang Van Halen

5:40 p.m. Jeff Buckley Tribute

5:50 p.m. SUPERGRASS

6:05 p.m. THEM CROOKED VULTURES

6:25 p.m. THE PRETENDERS

6:35 p.m. JAMES GANG

6:50 p.m. Violet Grohl & Mark Ronson

7:00 p.m. Brian Johnson & Lars Ulrich

7:10 p.m. Stewart Copeland

7:25 p.m. RUSH

7:45 p.m. QUEEN

8:10 p.m. FOO FIGHTERS

10:30 p.m. Strict Curfew & Load Out

It was recently announced that both tribute gigs will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV's YouTube channel worldwide.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

