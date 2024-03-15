  • facebook
Watch: FOREIGNER Performs Acoustic Set At Tampa's 107.3 THE EAGLE Studios

March 15, 2024

On March 7, just before one of their performances in Florida this year, FOREIGNER members Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado stopped by the 107.3 The Eagle studios in Tampa Bay to perform acoustic versions of two of the band's classic songs, "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice". Watch video of their appearance below.

Last month, FOREIGNER founder Mick Jones revealed that his ongoing absences from the band's farewell tour, which began in 2022, have been due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. The 79-year-old musician added that he is "still very much involved in the background with FOREIGNER" and remains "a presence."

Just a week earlier, FOREIGNER was nominated for the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The inductees will be announced in late April, with the ceremony returning to Cleveland this fall and again streaming live on Disney+.

To be eligible for a nomination, the artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

FOREIGNER's current incarnation includes Jones on guitar, Bluestein on keyboards, Watson on guitar, Maldonado on guitar, Kelly Hansen on vocals, Jeff Pilson on bass and Chris Frazier on drums.

Jones, the sole remaining original member of FOREIGNER, hasn't played a full show with the band for at least a couple of years.

FOREIGNER's "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour with STYX will visit venues across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Michigan

After singer Lou Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and Pilson, among others.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

