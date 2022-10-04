Watch: Former JOURNEY Frontman STEVE PERRY Sings Christmas Song In New TikTok Video

Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry has shared a new TikTok video of him singing what appears to be a new Christmas song.

Earlier today, the 73-year-old musician took to the social media platform to post a one-minute clip of him in his home studio. In the video, he can be heard saying: "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio. And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants. And I'm only wishing one thing for each and every one of us, from the bottom of my heart, I swear." He then begins singing an a cappella line from what could be a new original Christmas tune: "Maybe this year we can try holding on to our love.'"

Last November, Perry released a holiday album, "The Season", via Fantasy Records. The LP marked the first-ever Christmas collection from the beloved rock legend. Mainly recorded at Perry's home studio, "The Season" came to life in collaboration with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and Dallas Kruse (a multi-instrumentalist who also worked with Perry on his acclaimed 2018 album "Traces").

Perry's social media activity comes just a couple of weeks after he took legal action against JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain over the trademarks to 20 of the group's biggest songs.

Schon and Cain, through their company Freedom JN LLC, own the trademark registrations to many of JOURNEY's biggest hits, covering the use of the names on T-shirts, hoodies and other forms of apparel, making it easier for the band to sue someone selling those items. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the registrations between February and May.

In his petition, Perry claims the trio had an agreement that required unanimous consent for any business decision related to the trademarks and that he had not authorized said consent. He also accuses Schon and Cain of "fraud on the trademark office" by what he claims is inaccurate information about the trademark.

Perry was a member of JOURNEY from 1977 to 1987 and returned to the band for another stint between 1995 and 1998. Schon co-founded the group in 1973. Cain joined JOURNEY in 1980.

Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2017. The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.

Perry's final full concert with JOURNEY took place in early 1987. He later rejoined his bandmates for a brief performance in 1991 to honor late concert promoter Bill Graham. He also appeared with JOURNEY when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.

Perry credited his late girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, who died a decade ago, with helping him want to sing again; she'd made him promise he wouldn't go back into isolation when she passed.

Perry dated Nash for nearly two years before she died in December 2012 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. He mourned for two years, and then began recording again.

JOURNEY now consists of Schon and Cain, longtime singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist/backing singer Jason Derlatka and bassist Todd Jensen.