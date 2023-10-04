Watch Front-Row Video Of ALICE IN CHAINS' Anaheim Concert During Fall 2023 Tour

The Rockin With My Good Ear Open YouTube channel has uploaded front-row video of ALICE IN CHAINS' October 3 concert at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California. You can check out the clips below.

ALICE IN CHAINS is playing a number of headlining shows this fall during the band's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES.

In a recent interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, ALICE IN CHAINS singer William DuVall was asked about a possible follow-up to the band's "Rainier Fog" album, which came out in August 2018. He said: "I would suppose [there will be new music coming soon]. There's no plans in the offing right now, because we're all kind of doing other things. But inevitably it seems to kind of circle back. [Laughs]"

DuVall also reflected on his 17-year stint as the ALICE IN CHAINS frontman, saying: "In some ways it feels like seven minutes, and in other ways it feels like 37 years. [Laughs] It's really interesting — time, your perceptions of time. But, yeah, there are certain memories that feel like three lifetimes ago, and then there are certain things that happened maybe 15 years ago but it feels like yesterday. It's really weird. But it's great. And I'm really proud of everything that we've been able to accomplish in that time."

William's critically acclaimed debut solo effort, "One Alone", arrived in October 2019. The 11-track album showed DuVall's powerful voice with nothing but an acoustic guitar to back it. A follow-up effort, "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville", came out in June 2022 via DVL Recordings. The LP captured a power trio performance recorded live direct-to-disc at the famed Welcome To 1979 Studio in Nashville on November 12, 2021.

Prior to joining ALICE IN CHAINS in 2006, DuVall was a member of punk rock bands AWARENESS VOID OF CHAOS, NEON CHRIST, BL'AST! and FINAL OFFERING. DuVall's long musical history also includes COMES WITH THE FALL and ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell's solo work.

Cantrell befriended the members of COMES WITH THE FALL in the early 2000s, playing shows with the band on the West Coast, then enlisting the musicians to tour with him as both opening act and backing group in support of his album "Degradation Trip".

DuVall appears on the last three ALICE IN CHAINS albums: 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and "Rainier Fog".