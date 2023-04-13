  • facebook
Watch: GENE SIMMONS Falls Ill During KISS's Manaus Concert, Performs Part Of Set While Sitting Down

April 13, 2023

Legendary rockers KISS briefly halted their concert in Manaus, Brazil on Wednesday (April 12) after Gene Simmons fell ill. Video posted on social media show the bassist/vocalist seated during part of the performance, which marked the opening concert of the Brazilian leg of the band's "End Of The Road" farewell tour, with SCORPIONS and SEPULTURA also on the bill.

According to the Brazilian news site G1, Simmons asked at one point during the show for a member of the road crew to bring him a chair. From that point on, he performed the set while sitting down.

Before KISS took a short break during the concert, KISS frontman Paul Stanley told the crowd: "We're gonna have to stop to take care of him, 'cause we love him, right? Let's give Gene a really loud 'Gene'." He then added that he and his bandmates would return to the stage "a little bit later."

According to Brazilian journalist Igor Miranda, KISS came back on approximately five minutes later, with Gene greeting the audience in Portuguese: "Manaus, all right!", adding "Thank you."

Some media outlets and fans have speculated that heat exhaustion contributed to Gene feeling unwell. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INMET),the temperature in Manaus at the time of the concert was between 26.9 degrees Celsius (80.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

VEJA! 😳 Gene Simmons passa mal em show da Kiss em Manaus e banda interrompe apresentação.
SERÁ QUE FOI O CALOR??!! 🤨

🎥 Reprodução/Twitter

Posted by Portal Holofote on Thursday, April 13, 2023

#KISStory 12 de Abril de 2023

KISS fechava o MONSTERS TOUR MANAUS, que ainda tinha o Sepultura e Scorpions como atrações; O evento ocorreu na Arena da Amazônia.

Fonte: KISSConcertHistory.com

Posted by KISS Dressed to PLAY on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

