Watch: GIRLSCHOOL's KIM MCAULIFFE Struggles To Stay On Her Feet During Örebro, Sweden Concert

Some GIRLSCHOOL fans have expressed their concern after frontwoman Kim McAuliffe struggled to complete the band's set on Friday, February 7 Conventum in Örebro, Sweden as the support act for SAXON.

In a video of the performance shared on YouTube courtesy of Johan Jansson, the 65-year-old McAuliffe could be seen wobbling on stage and appearing disoriented while her bandmates delivered their parts seemingly unaffected by her inability to keep her balance. At one point, Kim made her way to the back of the stage and sat on SAXON's drum riser, visibly unable to stay on her feet, while a stage tech rushed over and removed her guitar from her shoulder.

McAuliffe's disappointing performance in Örebro was discussed by fans in the official GIRLSCHOOL Facebook group, with one person — who apparently attended the concert — writing: "So sad to see what could have been a great night. Almost half of the tracks was skipped and ending on a sad note with an instrumental version of 'Bomber'". When another fan asked, "What happened, exactly?", the first fan responded: "Let's wait and see if there will be an official excuse or statement. Otherwise I can talk more about it later".

As part of GIRLSCHOOL's ongoing European tour with SAXON, the two bands performed the following night (Saturday, February 8) in Norrköping, Sweden, seemingly without incident.

In a 2016 interview with Headbangers Lifestyle, Kim talked about how touring had changed in the four decades since GIRLSCHOOL's formation. She said: "We have a few drinks here and there, but I can't do it anymore like we used to do anyway. I don't think anybody I know can. It is too painful the next day. So at one point we go back to the hotel and watch something on the iPad or so." Guitarist Jackie Chambers laughingly added: "Yeah, because it takes you two days to get over the last gig."

Two years ago, Chambers and McAuliffe were asked by Classic Rock magazine if GIRLSCHOOL has "a reputation as a heavy-drinking band". Jackie responded: "You could say that." McAuliffe chimed in: "How on earth did anyone reach such a conclusion? It was all down to Lemmy [late MOTÖRHEAD frontman] and his bloody Special Brew. And then there was Elephant beer. Remember that? It was horrible stuff. One of the worst stories was in Germany when our crew introduced us to Jägermeister and we lost two hours of our lives."

Chambers added: "I remember being somewhere in Europe at eight o'clock in the morning, still drinking and wearing our stage gear, as people came down to breakfast. Things are a bit more moderate now." McAuliffe concurred. "They have to be," she said. "We can't do it at those levels any more. Sometimes we try, but it's just too much."

It is not clear if McAuliffe's performance in Örebro on Friday was in any way related to alcohol consumption.

GIRLSCHOOL originated in the U.K. during the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene in 1978 and is frequently associated with contemporaries and friends MOTÖRHEAD. They are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active and rocking hard after more than 40 years.

Formed from a school band called PAINTED LADY by McAuliffe and Enid Williams, GIRLSCHOOL enjoyed strong media exposure and commercial success in the U.K. in the early 1980s with three albums of "punk-tinged metal" and a few singles.

In the 1990s and 2000s, they concentrated their efforts on live shows and tours, reducing considerably the production of studio albums. During their long career GIRLSCHOOL toured all over the world, performing at many of the biggest rock and metal festivals as well as co-headlining with or supporting some of the most important hard rock and heavy metal bands in the genre.

They maintain a worldwide cult following and are considered an inspiration for many succeeding female rock musicians, such as THE DONNAS.

Original members McAuliffe and Denise Dufort are still in the band to this day. (Dufort is not taking part in the current tour while she is dealing with undisclosed issues with her hands. She is being temporarily replaced by Larry Paterson.) Original lead guitarist Kelly Johnson died of cancer in 2007 and was replaced by Chambers in 1999.