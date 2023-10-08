Watch: GLENN TIPTON Rejoins JUDAS PRIEST On Stage At POWER TRIP Festival

JUDAS PRIEST was rejoined by guitarist Glenn Tipton on stage during the band's concert Saturday night (October 7) at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

As he has done a number of other times over the course of the last five and a half years, Tipton appeared with PRIEST for the encore, performing "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".

After BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs" played as the intro to PRIEST's set, a graphic was displayed on the video screens announcing the band's upcoming album, "Invincible Shield", which is due in March 2024.

JUDAS PRIEST's setlist was as follows:

01. The Hellion / Electric Eye

02. Riding On The Wind

03. Heading Out To The Highway

04. Lightning Strike

05. Diamonds & Rust (Joan Baez cover)

06. The Sentinel

07. A Touch Of Evil

08. Turbo Lover

09. Firepower

10. Desert Plains

11. Rapid Fire

12. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

13. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

14. Painkiller

Encore:

15. Hell Bent For Leather

16. Metal Gods (with Glenn Tipton)

17. Breaking The Law (with Glenn Tipton)

18. Living After Midnight (with Glenn Tipton)

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's nine years ago — after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier — but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of JUDAS PRIEST's latest studio album, "Firepower". He was replaced by "Firepower" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

Last year, PRIEST singer Rob Halford told Metal Pilgrim that Glenn is "still actively involved with JUDAS PRIEST, a hundred percent. Andy is still standing in that spot for Glenn with Glenn's blessing… And my gratitude to Andy. It couldn't have happened in a better way, if you wanna try and make something good out of it. It was a really important day when Glenn said, 'I think it's probably best if I step to the side and maybe we should let Andy come in.' That was just a really beautiful act of selflessness. That's Glenn treasuring PRIEST and PRIEST's reputation, particularly in live concert more than anything else. So bless Glenn for that. And as a result, Andy stepped in and did amazing work on the 'Firepower' tour. And don't discount the fact that Glenncan show up. He plays the guitar differently, but there's no reason why Glenn can't show up and do some work. I mean, I've said to Glenn, 'Just walk out on stage and do that to everybody [flashes devil horns], and the people will just go fucking crazy, 'cause you are loved so much.'"

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Photo courtesy of Eddie Trunk