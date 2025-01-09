Watch: HALESTORM's LZZY HALE And JOE HOTTINGER Kick Off 'The Living Room Sessions' 2025 Tour In Flint

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM kicked off their "Halestorm's Lzzy And Joe: The Living Room Sessions" tour Wednesday night (January 8) at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan. The 12-date intimate trek features Lzzy and Joe performing acoustic, stripped down versions of HALESTORM favorites and the music that has inspired the band.

Fan-filmed video of the Flint concert can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Bet U Wish U Had Me Back

02. Bad Romance (Lady Gaga cover)

03. I Get Off

04. I Am The Fire

05. Break In

06. Familiar Taste Of Poison

07. I Like It Heavy

08. Mz. Hyde

09. Dear Daughter

10. White Dress

11. Gold Dust Woman (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

12. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (JOURNEY cover)

13. Do Not Disturb

14. I Miss the Misery

15. Here's to Us

16. I Remember You (SKID ROW cover)

17. Love Bites (So Do I)

18. Freak Like Me

When "Halestorm's Lzzy And Joe: The Living Room Sessions" was first announced last October, Lzzy said in a statement: "With this tour, we're inviting our fans to experience what it would be like hanging with Joe and me in our living room: picking up instruments, telling stories, chatting about songs that helped shaped us as a band and brought us to where we are today."

Joe added: "Back when we decided to quit our day jobs and make music our full-time endeavor, Lzzy and I would play music wherever we could, and sometimes that meant playing acoustic covers in any bar or restaurant that would have us. That time really allowed us to develop our playing skills and dig into songwriting, and it really set the groundwork for what HALESTORM is today."

In a September 2024 interview with PK of Louisville, Kentucky's ALT 105.1 radio station, Lzzy spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for HALESTORM's follow-up to 2022's "Back From The Dead" album. Lzzy said: "We've had three separate sessions in the studio with — we're making a record with [producer] Dave Cobb. And he's actually a huge closet metal fan, and so he's really excited. And so we're making this great music, but we're constantly touring. So we've had, like, three different sessions in the studio. We're probably — what? — 70, 80, maybe, percent there. We have a studio in our house and so I'm doing a lot of the finishing touches on vocals and sewing everything up, doing solos and all that. And then we get back in in December to just say, 'Okay, this is good.' And then, yeah. And then there we are. So we're excited about it. We really are."

Cobb has shared in nine Grammy wins, including four for "Best Americana Album" and three for "Best Country Album". He's also been named "Producer Of The Year" by the Country Music Awards, the Americana Music Association (twice) and the Music Row Awards, and has been a Grammy nominee in the category.

HALESTORM and I PREVAIL embarked on summer 2024 co-headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicked off on July 9 in Raleigh and ran through August 17 in Las Vegas. HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and FIT FOR A KING served as support. The tour was also the catalyst and the creative spark for HALESTORM and I PREVAIL's collaborative track "Can U See Me In The Dark?", which was released in June 2024.

"Back From The Dead" has tallied over 100 million streams worldwide. Rolling Stone called the title track "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles," and that song as well as "The Steeple" marked their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press said the album "will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year." Their previous album, "Vicious", earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name HALESTORM "Rock Artist Of The Decade" in 2019.

Fronted by Lzzy with Arejay, Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".