Watch: HEART Kicks Off 2025 'Royal Flush' Tour In Las Vegas

Legendary rockers HEART kicked off the 2025 North American leg of the "Royal Flush" tour Friday night (February 28) at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. The show marked HEART's first live performance since the band postponed the remaining dates of its 2024 North American tour in July in order for singer Ann Wilson to undergo cancer treatments.

HEART's 13-song set opened with the title track off HEART's fifth studio album, 1980's "Bébé Le Strange", and included such classics as "Crazy On You", "Magic Man", "Barracuda", "These Dreams", "Alone" and "What About Love". HEART also played a cover of LED ZEPPELIN's "Going To California", a rendition of HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson's Eddie Van Halen tribute song "4 Edward" and "Sand" from the Wilson sisters' late 1990s side project LOVEMONGERS.

Fan-filmed video of the concert can be found below.

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Bébé Le Strange

02. Never

03. Love Alive

04. Straight On / Let's Dance

05. These Dreams

06. Crazy On You

07. Dog & Butterfly

08. Going To California (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

09. 4 Edward (Nancy Wilson song)

10. Alone / What About Love

11. Magic Man

Encore:

12. Sand (LOVEMONGERS cover)

13. Barracuda

In a new interview with Orange County Register, Nancy Wilson stated about what it is like for HEART to tour in 2025: "Oh, god. [Laughs] Unless you're at the private jet level — we're on the bus level — the inconveniences almost outweigh the reward of getting up on a stage for two hours. It's like everything is aimed for those two hours. The bad pizza, the no sleep, the potholes, overnight in the bus, trying to sleep. You can't even watch TV half the time because it's bad reception. All the scheduling of it. Trying to see your family when you're home between their school breaks. It's just a lot of moving parts that you have to be good at. It's an obstacle course, basically, and you just have to run with your suitcase and get to the stage.

As for those two hours on stage, Nancy said: "It's everything my whole life is aimed to be able to do well, or at least as well as possible. People are there. They're loving you and they love those songs. And it's a moment that only happens that one time, so you can't just rewind it, rewatch it. It's beautiful, sort of like a mindfulness that happens on stage. You really have to be in the moment. You can't be thinking, 'Well, I think I'll do my laundry later in the sink on the bus or in the hotel room.' Because then you're like, 'Wait, what's the next chord? I was thinking about my laundry.' There's just certainly magic that is transferred in that setting."

The rescheduled "Royal Flush" will wrap up on April 16 in New York City.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 2024 leg of "Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the Seventies and Eighties, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.