Watch: How OZZY OSBOURNE's Hometown Marked First Anniversary Of His Death

Trust In Rock, the YouTube channel launched by former MTV's "Headbangers Ball" presenter Vanessa Warwick, and Karlmetalhead have uploaded separate video reports on the number of events which took place on July 22, 2026 in Birmingham, United Kingdom to mark the first anniversary of the death of the rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. You can now watch their reports below.

One year after the BLACK SABBATH icon died at age 76, the first-ever "Ozzy Day" was held in his U.K hometown. The celebration took place across Birmingham city center and featured live music, public art and more to honor Osbourne's life. Attendees had the opportunity to visit places important to Osbourne's journey, including the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham New Street Station, Bullring, Selfridges and Martineau Place.

BOSTIN BRASS, the five-piece brass band that performed at Osbourne's funeral procession, delivered a series of pop-up performances in his honor. Another live performance from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) occurred at Bullring. Additionally, Ozzy The Bull — a mechanical bull used in the 2022 Commonweath Games that was named after Osbourne the following year — was "dressed up for the occasion".

A limited-edition shirt, sold only during "Ozzy Day", will feature an image of Osbourne at "Back To The Beginning", with the back of the shirt listing all 52 shows — BLACK SABBATH and solo — that the singer played in Birmingham.

"This is the home of metal," Ozzy's widow Sharon Osbourne told BBC of Birmingham. "It's Ozzy's home, it's where he was born, what he loved and ['Ozzy Day'] wouldn't work anywhere else. He loved this city, he loved its people. He was proud of being a Brummie and that's it."

"Ozzy Osbourne is one of Birmingham's foremost cultural figures, and we continue to honor his legacy here in the city, where his journey began. I am glad to see the city partners coming together to celebrate Ozzy's influence on music and his pride in his hometown," councillor Deborah Harries, cabinet member for culture for the Birmingham City Council said in a statement.

"BLACK SABBATH's contribution to Birmingham was recognized when they were awarded Freedom Of The City on 30 June 2025. All of these anniversary events are, an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate this legacy, while showcasing the creativity, culture and character that make Birmingham so special."

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

On July 5, 2025, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.