Watch: IN FLAMES Plays First Concert With New Touring Drummer JON RICE

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES played their first show with new touring drummer Jon Rice Monday night (June 2) at Noblessneri Valukoda in Tallinn, Estonia. Rice stepped in following the recent departure of IN FLAMES' drummer of the past seven years, Tanner Wayne.

Fan-filmed video of the Tallinn concert can be seen below.

This is not the first high-profile touring gig for Jon. Rice subbed for longtime BEHEMOTH drummer Inferno (real name: Zbigniew Robert Promiński) during BEHEMOTH's 2017 North American tour with SLAYER, select 2019 headlining dates in Israel and Turkey and fall 2024 South American tour with ARCH ENEMY.

Rice joined UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS in 2017 and appeared on the band's 2018 "Wasteland" studio album. He has since performed in 2022 with the reactivated THE RED CHORD and Norwegian black metallers TJUSDER. Prior to that, Rice was a member of Arizona death metal merchants JOB FOR A COWBOY and Austin, Texas rockers SCORPION CHILD.

Wayne, who was previously best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, joined IN FLAMES in time for the band's summer 2018 tour.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on the band's 2016 album "Battles".

When IN FLAMES announced Wayne's departure on May 27, the band released the following statement via social media: "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne. His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best.

"We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer."

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES on July 4, 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with bassist Bryce Paul and Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

In 2023, IN FLAMES parted ways with Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7, 2023 at the Release Athens festival in Athens, Greece.

Thank you, Tallinn for all the love & welcoming @jon.charn.rice who will be with us this summer behind the kit! Up next is 🇱🇹, followed by 🇵🇱 and 🇩🇪!

📸: @o_deezey Posted by In Flames on Monday, June 2, 2025