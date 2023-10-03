Watch: IN THIS MOMENT Hosts Pop-Up Event In Albany

On August 20, IN THIS MOMENT took over Etrice Gallery in Albany, New York for a pop-up event. A band-signed guitar was auctioned off via raffle, limited run posters and merchandise were sold and the entire group was on hand for a meet-and-greet. In addition, IN THIS MOMENT singer Maria Brink, who lives in Albany and whose son Davion Brink is the owner of Etrice Gallery, showcased some of the costumes and props she designed for the group's music videos and tours. A video recap is available below.

A few days prior to the event, Maria told Times Union: "We've never done a pop-up before, and we had this really cool idea to merge my son's store with IN THIS MOMENT for an afternoon. It's really exciting for us to be doing this here, where I started out. We have a lot of special things planned."

Brink, who is heavily involved in concept creation and directing IN THIS MOMENT's music videos and designing an elaborate live show, added: "I love all visuals and the theatric parts. I'm a part of every single detail, from lighting to costumes to when the fire goes off [onstage]. With everything, I want all the elements of a big show, to make it feel special. But the music is still the most important part. It's the heartbeat for everything we do."

IN THIS MOMENT's eighth studio album, "Godmode", will be released on October 27 via BMG. The LP was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producers Kane Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Tyler Bates ("John Wick" movies, Jerry Cantrell, BUSH).

In July, IN THIS MOMENT released the first single from "Godmode", a song called "The Purge", along with an official music video directed by Jensen Noen (ICE NINE KILLS, FALLING IN REVERSE, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD). A month later, IN THIS MOMENT shared the official visualizer for the "Godmode" title track.

IN THIS MOMENT debuted "Sacrifice" and "The Purge" at the opening concert of "The Dark Horizon Tour" on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I Would Die For You" previously appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

IN THIS MOMENT was joined on "The Dark Horizon Tour" by co-headliners MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, along with special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. The trek, which saw IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE alternating closing sets each night, wrapped with an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

In support of the new album, IN THIS MOMENT will embark on a 2023 co-headline "Kiss Of Death" tour with ICE NINE KILLS. The 20-date tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S. in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Orlando and more before the final show in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on November 28.

Last October, IN THIS MOMENT released an EP called "Blood 1983". The effort commemorated the tenth anniversary of IN THIS MOMENT's gold-certified album "Blood" (2012) and was made available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD via BMG.

"Blood 1983" was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

IN THIS MOMENT is Brink, Chris Howorth (guitar),Travis Johnson (bass),Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar),Kent Dimmel (drums).