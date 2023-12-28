  • facebook
Watch: Indian Politician Plays IRON MAIDEN's 'Wasted Years' On Guitar

December 28, 2023

A new video of Conrad Sangma, the Indian politician who is the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya, a state in northeast India, playing the classic IRON MAIDEN song "Wasted Years" can be seen below. In the clip, which was shared by Sangma on Instagram on December 27, he can be seen performing on stage at a cafe as the audience cheers for him.

"Another rocking night. IRON MAIDEN this time," Sangma captioned his post.

The 45-year-old Sangma had previously shared snippets of his guitar skills multiple times. Back in May 2020, he uploaded a video of him playing the same IRON MAIDEN song.

"After a hectic 3-day Assembly session, unwinding with some IRON MAIDEN stuff. It's been a long while I haven't played, so I guess a few mistakes," Sangma's caption read.

In 2021, Sangma received praise for his rendition of Bryan Adams's "Summer Of '69".

Sangma is the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya since March 2018, and a member of parliament since May 2016.

Sangma began his political career in the late 1990s after completing his studies. He started off as a campaign manager in the NCP (National Congress Party) for his father P.A. Sangma.

As a state minister, Sangma held the finance, power and tourism portfolios between 2008 and 2009.

