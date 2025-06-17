Watch: IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH Offers Guitar Rundown For 'Run For Your Lives' Tour

When IRON MAIDEN played in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this week as part of the recently launched "Run For Your Lives" tour, guitarist Adrian Smith offered a guitar rundown for the YouTube channel of THE HAUNTED guitarist Ola Englund. Watch the 22-minute report below.

The "Run For Your Lives" world tour marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris formed MAIDEN in late 1975 and to celebrate this, fans are promised a very special setlist spanning the nine studio albums from "Iron Maiden" to "Fear Of The Dark", with the band's most spectacular and elaborate show ever. Three of those albums — 1982's "The Number Of The Beast", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" and 1992's "Fear Of The Dark" — made Number 1 on the U.K. chart.

"Run For Your Lives" marks MAIDEN's first tour with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced longtime drummer Nicko McBrain last December.

Smith was born in Hackney, East London, on February 27, 1957. He joined IRON MAIDEN at the end of 1980. Adrian is the bandmember who has collaborated on the most side projects outside of IRON MAIDEN, as well as writing and recording a series of albums in the early '90s, before rejoining the band. IRON MAIDEN has sold 100 million albums, and tours the world playing to millions of fans. Onstage, Adrian uses Jackson and Gibson guitars. Offstage, he is an avid tennis player. However, his main hobby is fishing.

The second album from Adrian's SMITH/KOTZEN project, "Black Light/White Noise", was released on April 4 via BMG. The record — mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER) — sees Smith once again join forces with Richie Kotzen (THE WINERY DOGS),with whom he shares guitar and vocal duties.