Watch: IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Plays Soccer With Australia's STIRLING MACEDONIA FC

September 2, 2024

This past weekend, IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris joined the Perth, Australia team Stirling Macedonia FC for a game of football (soccer).

The 68-year-old Harris told 9 News: "I just love playing football, any chance I get. I'm not as quick as I was, of course — at my age, definitely not — so I dropped back to left-mid."

When asked how his body was holding up after the game, which saw him score two goals, Harris said: "Well, we'll soon find out."

Steve went on to say stated that he would try and pick up more community games during MAIDEN's Australian tour, which kicked off Sunday night (September 1) at the RAC Arena in Perth.

"If I can do this, if I can play for other people, I'd play every week," he said.

Five years ago, Harris, an avid soccer fan, told WISH TV that he and some of his bandmates and crew members "try and play a game every six to seven days" while on tour.

"We've lost a few," he said. "We won last week, but we've lost a few so far. We've been playing some really good sides."

Harris said at the time that he didn't "really train" for the soccer matches. "I've got a bit of an injury at the moment, so I don't want to train too much before," he said.

Harris said in a 2012 interview that he had given up playing soccer — for the most part. He explained at the time: "I've had so many problems with my back that I can only play the odd match here or there. Unfortunately, it's five years since I've played a full season of football and that's something that I miss a lot. But I had to make a decision. I play a lot of tennis."

Rock star hits the field

A heavy metal legend has ditched the world stage for a Perth soccer pitch.

On tour with the British band, Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris took time out to play a friendly with a northern suburbs club. #9News

Posted by 9 News Perth on Thursday, August 29, 2024

