Watch JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Perform In Parker, Colorado

The MacH3VideosYouTube channel has uploaded video of JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's August 26 performance at the Wild Goose Event Center in Parker, Colorado. Check it out below.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE features ex-GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell alongside former GREAT WHITE bassist-turned-guitarist Tony Montana (as a guitar player and keyboardist),Dan McNay (MONTROSE) on bass, Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar and Dicki Fliszar (BRUCE DICKINSON) on drums.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's debut album, "He Saw it Comin'", was released in January 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is not to be confused with the current touring version of GREAT WHITE, which features Mark Kendall, Scott Snyder (bass),Audie Desbrow (drums),Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards) and Andrew Freeman (lead vocals).

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, Lardie and Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

"America's Deadliest Concert: The Guest List", a documentary about the infamous GREAT WHITE concert fire nearly two decades ago that killed a hundred people and injured hundreds more, received its premiere on Reelz in February.

The 61-year-old Russell, whose pyrotechnics ignited the deadly blaze on February 20, 2003 in Rhode Island, told "The SDR Show" about the making of the documentary: "It was tough. 'Cause I wear my heart on my sleeve. And I didn't wanna do anything but be really honest and upfront and open about everything that I know and my knowledge about the fire and about what happened and about what it did to me personally and how it affected my friends and my family.

"It's a beautifully done movie," he continued. "It's really, really well done. The producer, he was real sensitive about how he approached it and how he did it. You have to cover both sides of the story. There's people that like Jack and there's the people that hateJack, and there's the people in between. So you've gotta kind of put both sides up there. And some of the stuff was really difficult for me to hear. When people call you a murderer or they wish you were dead, it's hard to hear that stuff. But I do understand it. People grieve in different ways, and if that's what it takes for them to grieve and feel better, more power to 'em."