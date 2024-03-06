Watch: JOE SATRIANI Joined By NUNO BETTENCOURT And RICHIE KOTZEN For 'Going Down' Jam

Joe Satriani was joined by Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) and Richie Kotzen (THE WINERY DOGS) for an incendiary jam on the Freddie King/Jeff Beck classic "Going Down" (originally written by Don Nix) during his performance aboard this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise. Video of their appearance can be seen below (courtesy of Masters Of Shred).

Back in January 2023, Satriani paid tribute to Jeff Beck following the British guitar legend's death. Joe took to his social media to write: "Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, 'WTF was that?' than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. He had an enormous impact on my guitar playing, my musicianship and my soul. When I was a beginner, I would spend hours trying to jam along with his solo albums. I found his approach to the instrument so inspiring. I was fascinated with his unusual arrangements and his aggressive guitar tones. He always stood out as a unique player: He was always, purely 'Jeff Beck'. His solo albums were all groundbreaking, 'ahead of their time', and paved the way for me and so many other guitarists around the world. And they were fun to listen to, over and over again.

"I had the pleasure of saying hello to Jeff a few times, once when CHICKENFOOT went to see him play at the Fox Theater in Oakland, and a second time when we were all playing at the BosPop Festival in The Netherlands. We all had a fun ja backstage that day. Unfortunately, I didn't ever get to really know him. I hope he knew how much I admired, revered and respected him.

"When I finish writing this I will go and listen to Jeff's 'Where Were You' a few times and thank him for giving us so much beautiful music.

"My deepest condolences to his family and close friends. R.I.P. Jeff".

For over three decades, Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star "G3" guitar extravaganza. Joe's studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project CHICKENFOOT, featuring former VAN HALEN frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debut at No. 9.