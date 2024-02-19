Watch JOURNEY's Entire Baltimore Concert

The Jim Powers YouTube channel has uploaded video of JOURNEY's entire February 18 concert at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Check it out below.

According to Setlist.fm, JOURNEY's setlist was as follows:

01. Only The Young

02. Guitar Solo

03. Stone In Love

04. Don't Stop Believin'

05. Lights

06. Send Her My Love

07. Who's Crying Now

08. Escape

09. Mother, Father (Deen Castronovo on vocals)

10. Let It Rain

11. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

12. Piano Solo

13. Open Arms

14. Faithfully

15. Girl Can't Help It (Jason Derlatka on vocals)

16. Guitar Solo

17. Wheel In The Sky

18. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

19. Be Good To Yourself

20. Any Way You Want It

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist),Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals),Arnel Pineda (lead vocals),Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals),Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than one million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Pineda as lead singer after Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

JOURNEY will team up with DEF LEPPARD for a 2024 stadium concert tour of North America. The 23-city tour opens July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and concludes September 8 at Coors Field in Denver. The opening act for most of the tour dates will be fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Steve Miller and his band. Two other Rock Hall inductees will alternate as opening acts for the seven shows Miller is not playing — CHEAP TRICK and HEART.