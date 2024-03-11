Watch: JUDAS PRIEST Kicks Off 'Invincible Shield' World Tour In Glasgow

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST kicked off their "Invincible Shield" world tour earlier tonight (Monday, March 11 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The band's 18-song setlist included three tracks from PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield" — the title track, "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire" — along with the first performance of "Love Bites" in nearly a decade.

PRIEST's setlist for the Glasgow concert was as follows:

01. Panic Attack (live debut)

02. Rapid Fire

03. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

04. Metal Gods

05. Lightning Strike

06. Love Bites (first time live since 2015)

07. Breaking The Law

08. Saints In Hell (first time live since 2019)

09. Trial By Fire (live debut)

10. Turbo Lover

11. Invincible Shield (live debut)

12. Beyond The Realms Of Death

13. Victim Of Changes

14. Screaming For Vengeance

15. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)

16. Painkiller

Encore:

17. Hell Bent For Leather

18. Living After Midnight

In a recent interview with Metal Pilgrim, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the setlist for the European leg of the band's "Invincible Shield" tour with SAXON and URIAH HEEP. He said: "We've had this conversation before as far as trying to put the setlist together. And after 19 studio albums, it's, like, 'Oh my God. Where do we go?' If we didn't play 'Breaking The Law', there'd be a riot. If we didn't play 'Painkiller', there'd be a riot. There are certain songs that you are indebted to your fans to play, because they're part of the fabric of who you are as a band. Without naming names, there are certain bands where you know you wanna hear that song when you go to a show. So there's a portion of the setlist that already writes itself. Having said that, yeah, we are gonna go quite deep, and we found some songs from previous albums that we're gonna work with and we're gonna bring out. So there'll probably be at least two or three deep cuts on this setlist."

Rob continued: "At any given moment, we've got 60 to 70 songs we can play — at any given moment. And then we're gonna add more into the mix. It's fun to see the texts and the e-mails flying through: 'Well, I'll give you this one if you give me that one.' 'Cause you've gotta find a balance. When a band plays on stage, every single bandmember has to agree on the set list. There's no place for, 'Oh, dude, I've gotta play this one.' There's no place for that. You've all gotta be believing in that particular song as you go through the show. And it's gonna be fantastic. And this is gonna be a really eventful tour as we're about to kick off in Europe, with our friends SAXON and URIAH HEEP."

"Invincible Shield" arrived on March 8 via Sony Music.

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Metal Masters Judas Priest kick off their "Invincible Shield: World Tour" Tonight in Scotland at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Posted by Calum Buchan on Monday, March 11, 2024