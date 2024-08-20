Watch: JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Two August 2024 Virginia Shows With AC/DC Tribute Band LIVE WIRE

JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis once again played a full set of AC/DC covers earlier this month at two shows in Virginia with the East Coast-based AC/DC tribute band LIVE WIRE: Friday, August 9 at Elevation27 in Virginia Beach and Saturday, August 10 at The Beacon Theater in Hopewell. Video and photos of the performances can be seen below.

The 62-year-old Travis, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

Scott's long and very influential drumming career has also included acclaimed work with FIGHT and RACER X.

Travis's mother went to Juilliard and his brother, who is 10 years older, exposed him to THE BEATLES on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and Elvis Presley through an extensive record collection.

In a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Scott stated about his influences: "I was always around music growing up and I vaguely remember some things, but I remember seeing a drum set and I liked the look of it, the metal and the chrome, and thinking, 'Yeah, that's kinda cool,' and then you see the actual movement of a drummer, whether it be Ringo [Starr] or anybody else…

"Influences? I'm gonna answer that but I find it … well, I guess everybody wants to know but it's always the same guys if you're a rock drummer. We all love [John] Bonham and Neil Peart and Alex Van Halen, Tommy Aldridge, Ian Paice. It's always the same guys, and, of course, Ringo. Ringo was the first commercial rock drummer, long before Tommy Lee or any of those guys. I mean, that is the rock drummer who you look at and say, 'Wow, that looks like a cool gig.'"

A very special thanks to Scott Travis for joining us at Elevation27 once again in Virginia Beach tonight for an... Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Friday, August 9, 2024