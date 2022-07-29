Watch: KING'S X Joined By PAUL SHAFFER On Stage At New York City Concert

Paul Shaffer, the longtime David Letterman musical director and sidekick, joined KING'S X on stage last night (Thursday, July 28) during the band's concert at New York City's Gramercy Theatre to perform the song "We Were Born To Be Loved", which originally appeared on KING'S X's 1990 album "Faith Hope Love". Also appearing with them was Felicia Collins, who is perhaps best known for her role as lead guitarist for Shaffer's CBS Orchestra on the "Late Show With David Letterman". Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Back in the early 1990s, Shaffer reportedly went to a KING'S X show and asked the members of the band on their bus afterward what kind of sampling tech they were using for their vocal harmonies. After they told him "none", Shaffer walked away impressed and taught his band to play "We Were Born To Be Loved". According to the One Week // One Band web site, the song's "fake-out funk-metal coda proved ideal for the Letterman show's commercial bumpers and its regular use provided the band with semiannual royalty checks for years."

Earlier this month, KING'S X canceled its European tour this fall due to "an unforeseen medical issue" with guitarist Ty Tabor.

KING'S X noted that Ty's illness — which requires "vigilant monitoring" — wouldn't affect the three shows the band was scheduled to play in July, as they were the last concerts before his treatments.

KING'S X will release its 13th studio album, "Three Sides Of One", on September 2.

"Three Sides Of One" will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and as a digital album. There will also be a limited deluxe 180g orange/red marble 2LP+CD+LP booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

During 2019, the members of KING'S X congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring "Three Sides Of One" to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn't cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channeled their chemistry on tape.

The new KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including vocalist Doug "Dug" Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by drummer Jerry Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

"XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock."