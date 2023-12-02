Watch: KISS Plays First Of Two Final-Ever Shows At New York City's Madison Square Garden

KISS played the first of its two final shows ever Friday night (December 1) at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Shout It Out Loud

03. Deuce

04. War Machine

05. Heaven's On Fire

06. I Love It Loud

07. Say Yeah

08. Cold Gin

09. Guitar Solo

10. Lick It Up

11. Calling Dr. Love

12. Makin' Love

13. Psycho Circus

14. Drum Solo

15. 100,000 Years

16. Bass Solo

17. God Of Thunder

18. Love Gun

19. I Was Made For Lovin' You

20. Black Diamond

Encore:

21. Beth

22. Do You Love Me

23. Rock And Roll All Nite

Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

KISS's final-ever show, held tonight (Saturday, December 2) at Madison Square Garden, will stream live on pay-per-view.

According to a press release, the last stop of the band's "End Of The Road" farewell tour will stream exclusively on PPV.com so fans worldwide can tune into the concert in real-time, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

To stream the show live, fans in the U.S. and Canada pay a one-time fee of $39.99, rather than signing up for a subscription. (Internationally, it costs $14.99 to watch the event.)

KISS's final show will also air live through cable and satellite providers such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV, DISH, Rogers, Telus and more in North America.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gene Simmons insisted that the band's final show on the "End Of The Road" tour will be the group's last.

"My hand on the Bible," he told the magazine. "And I should know because my people wrote that book. In fact, my people also wrote the follow-up book, the New Testament. And so I'll say right here, right now, my hand on the Bible, it will be the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Regarding KISS's reasons for hanging it up at this time, Simmons said: "It has nothing to do with ticket sales or anything. It has to do with Mother Nature. And at a certain point, you have to understand that it's going to be a point of diminishing returns because of the kind of band we are. I wear seven-inch platform dragon boots, each weighs as much as a light bowling ball, armor, studs, leather, all that stuff, and that weighs about 40 pounds in total. And I got to spit fire, and fly through the air, and all that, and you got to do it for two hours."

The 74-year-old Simmons also opened up about the emotional weight of the his touring days with KISS coming to an end.

"When I was a kid going to school, my nickname was Mr. Spock," he said. "I've never been much for emotion and stuff like that. I remember my Uncle George, who I loved dearly. I remember standing over his grave, and being sad, but I didn't cry. Tears don't come easy for me. But the few times they have is when I look out at the audience and I see a 50-plus-year-old fan who's been with us ever since he was a kid, wearing KISS makeup. And next to him is his late 20s/early 30s-year-old son wearing makeup, and sitting on the shoulder of his son is his grandson, five-year-old, six-year-old, whatever, wearing our makeup. And that little kid putting up my hand gesture, with the two horns and the thumb out, which actually in sign language means 'I love you,' and sticking his tongue out for the first time. Well, that gets me going every time."

Gene was also asked if there was possibility of a one-off KISS show in the future.

"Paul [Stanley, KISS frontman] has his SOUL STATION band," Gene said. "I'm sure he'd love to play some shows. I've got the GENE SIMMONS BAND. At some point, I may want to jump up onstage and do some tunes. But the physicality of being in KISS says that this is the right thing, at the right place, at the right time. Because B.B. King played until his late 80s. He was sitting onstage. We can't do that. We don't sit down."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

In a separate interview with Dan Savoie of 519 magazine, Gene stated about "End Of The Road": "This tour is the end of the road for the band, not the brand. KISS is a universe of its own — movies, merchandise, maybe even Broadway. The band will end, but the KISS experience… it's immortal." He then clarified: "It's the end of touring."

Simmons went on to detail some of the ways in which the KISS brand will be kept alive.

"KISS will continue," he said. "There's a KISS museum in Las Vegas at the Rio called KISS World, and oh my goodness, we have KISS cruises, a movie coming out, and we're working on a cartoon show, a lot of stuff. And of course, all the fun toys and games that will continue."

As for the future of KISS performances, he said: "The KISS show will live on in different ways. Yes, that's being planned. It'll also be four to ten different travelling shows. So, you'll be able to be in Japan and have Japanese actors, musicians being us, and at the same time you could go to Vegas or New York or London."

Earlier this year, KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee said that a biopic based on the band's early years is tentatively scheduled to hit Netflix in 2024. McGhee also said that while Gene and fellow KISS co-founder Paul Stanley are ending KISS as a touring entity, he didn't see it as the end of the brand, which he compared to the Marvel universe. "Will there be other forms of KISS maybe in the future after I'm gone and after they're gone?" he told "The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn" show. "I don't see that KISS goes away."