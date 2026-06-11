Watch: KISS's PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS Discuss Their Five-Decade Partnership Ahead Of 'Songwriters Hall Of Fame' Honor

KISS's Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, who are set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Thursday (June 11) in New York, talked to Anthony Mason of CBS's weekday morning TV show CBS Mornings about their five-decade-long musical partnership as well as the band's legacy.

Regarding how they wrote "Rock And Roll All Nite", the anthem most closely linked to KISS and one of the most recognizable rock songs ever recorded, Stanley said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "People didn't know rock anthems [at the time], and fortuitously the head of the record company said, 'You need an anthem.' I said, 'What does that even mean?' And he said, 'You need a song like SLY & THE FAMILY STONE 'Dance To The Music', [with lyrics like] 'I wanna take you higher.' So I went back to the hotel — [Gene and I] both went back — and I sat in my room and I thought, 'What encapsulates this?' And I thought, it's a song of empowerment. I went, 'I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day.' I knock on Gene's door. I go, 'Gene, I have something. What do you think?' And Gene goes, 'I have a song called 'Drive Me Wild'.'" Gene added: "So we stuck those two [songs] together and presto chango, we've been playing that longer than anybody in the studio has been alive."

After Mason noted that there is "both a rivalry and a brotherhood" between Paul and Gene, Stanley concurred. "Yeah. But it's all with a purpose," he said. "What we've always put priority to was the band, trying to make the best music possible. It's not about winning; it's about sticking to your guns when you think it'll advance the band, so that's always been the common bond between us. And it's only been rivalry in the same way that brotherly rivalry sometimes brings things to another level."

Asked why they connected in the beginning, Gene said: "Oh, he hated me… We first met at the behest of a guitar player I grew up with and all that stuff. I didn't know anybody else wrote songs.' He said, 'This guy writes songs, too. 'Oh, really?' … I had never met anybody else who wrote songs. I thought besides the upper pantheon, that I was the only one. And actually, I said, 'Play me a song.'" Paul chimed in: "The person who introduced us said, 'Stan' — that was my name at the time — 'he writes songs, too.' And Gene goes, 'Oh, yeah? Play me one.' And I'm thinking, 'What a jerk.' … And I picked up a guitar and played a song I wrote that wound up on our first album. And Gene played a song that didn't."

Circling back to what has kept them working as a team for so long, Stanley added: "I think we were much stronger together. And when you're aspiring to something that goes so against the grain, when everyone around you is becoming attorneys and doctors and things like that and you aspire to something so different, it's lonely. And it was much better, the two of us. We were much greater as a duo than singular."

Along with fellow musical icons Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher "Tricky" Stewart; and Taylor Swift, Stanley and Simmons will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the organization's 2026 induction and awards gala.

The star-studded event is slated for later today (Thursday, June 11) at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will not be open to the general public.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers commented: "The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year's lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions."

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame (SHOF) serves as a vital bridge between music's past and future. In the Hall, musical pioneers are enshrined and celebrated, while the organization's outreach to the music community grooms the next generation of troubadours. To qualify for induction, a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Stanley and Simmons's induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame was announced on January 21. 2026 on "CBS Mornings", as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame web site.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame singled out the KISS songs "Rock And Roll All Nite", "I Love It Loud", "Calling Dr. Love", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Christine Sixteen" as key works in Stanley and Simmons's catalog.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame inducted its first class of songwriters in 1970.

Stanley and Simmons were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

In December 2025 KISS received the Kennedy Center Honors.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died last October after a fall at his New Jersey home. He was 74 years old.

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

In early 2024, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment. A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.