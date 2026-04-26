Watch: KORN Performs New Song 'Reward The Scars' Live For First Time

KORN played its new song, "Reward The Scars", live for the first time on Saturday, April 25 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Prior to launching into the track, KORN frontman Jonathan Davis told the festival attendees: "I know it's been a long-ass day, I know it's been a long-ass day, but it feels so good to be back playing for y'all.

"We've been out touring shit a little bit, but we've been stuck in a fucking studio for, like, five years, y'all," he continued. "We've been working hard. We had some good shit. We got rid of that, and we made some badass shit. Would you guys like to hear that song? It just came out."

KORN surprise released "Reward The Scars" last week as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming "Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred" expansion pack.

The "Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred" expansion pack is expected to drop in full for various gaming platforms on April 28.

KORN recently announced its first European headlining tour in more than a decade, set to take place later this year with support from ARCHITECTS, PIXEL GROUP and YOUTH CODE.

Following KORN's appearance at Sick New World, the band will embark on a Latin American tour with support from SPIRITBOX.

"Reward The Scars" marks the first new KORN music since the February 2022 release of the band's latest album, "Requiem". The LP, which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for five years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.