Watch: KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Joins YOSHIKI On Stage For Classical Reimagining Of 'Freak On A Leash'

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis joined international music icon and Japan's biggest rock star Yoshiki Thursday night (July 16) at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles for a classical reimagining of the band's 1998 song "Freak On A Leash".

The special appearance took place during the opening night of Yoshiki's two-night stand at Walt Disney Concert Hall, "Yoshiki Classical 2026 In Los Angeles", which saw the Japanese pianist-drummer performing alongside a full orchestra.

"Freak On A Leash" originally appeared on KORN's third studio album, "Follow The Leader". It is widely regarded as one of KORN's most important songs, having been lyrically inspired by the frustration and anger Jonathan was experiencing at the time, particularly related to how he felt about being manipulated by others, whether it was by the media, his relationships or societal pressures.

Known for breaking musical boundaries throughout his career, Yoshiki has built extraordinary friendships across genres while earning worldwide acclaim as a composer, pianist, drummer, rock icon, and classical artist. Jonathan's appearance reflected the extensive artistic reach of Yoshiki, whose influence spans stadiums, concert halls, film, television, fashion, and global culture.

Last month, Yoshiki headlined the inaugural Global Citizen Live concert in Tokyo, delivering a powerful and emotional comeback performance that captivated the audience. He then stunned the crowd by welcoming surprise rock star guests to the stage, transforming the event into an unforgettable celebration of music, resilience, and collaboration.

Held at one of the world's most celebrated concert venues, renowned for its extraordinary acoustics, iconic architecture by Frank Gehry, and as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, "Yoshiki Classical 2026 In Los Angeles" featured two distinct performances.

"Scarlet Night" (July 16) and "Violet Night" (July 17) each presented unique setlists inspired by Yoshiki's extraordinary life journey, including his triumphant return following a career-threatening third neck surgery. The concerts marked Yoshiki's first full U.S. performances since his recovery.