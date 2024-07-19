  • facebook
Watch: KRIST NOVOSELIC Plays NIRVANA Classics With Tribute Band In Washington

July 19, 2024

NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic joined the FOO FIGHTERS/NIRVANA tribute band FOOVANA on stage last night (Thursday, July 18) at Georgie's Garage in Vancouver, Washington to perform three NIRVANA classics: "Blew", "Lithium" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Novoselic reportedly said that the appearance marked his first time playing "Blew" live in three decades. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Novoselic is widely recognized as the bassist and co-founder of the influential rock band NIRVANA. He has pursued his musical endeavors with projects such as 3RD SECRET and GIANTS IN THE TREES. Renowned for his pioneering style and lasting impact on rock music, Novoselic continues to be a significant presence in the industry.

Krist recently launched an electrifying musical project called the BONAFIDE BAND. This ensemble features a stellar lineup, including his longtime friend and former collaborator Mark Pickerel (SCREAMING TREES, TRULY, BRANDI CARLILE),the versatile Kathy Moore (BRAD, STAR ANNA),and the two talented vocalists from 3RD SECRET, Jillian Weiss and Jennifer Johnson.

The exciting project began in April 2024 with an impromptu jam session between Novoselic and Pickerel. The duo quickly realized their chemistry and started thinking about a side project to keep Jillian and Jennifer engaged musically while their drummer, Matt Cameron, was on tour with PEARL JAM. Pickerel suggested Kathy Moore, a highly respected figure in the Seattle music scene known for her collaborations with Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, THUNDERPUSSY, SATCHEL and SMOKEY BRIGHTS, for the guitarist role. The lineup was finalized, and the band started working on creating a unique setlist. Novoselic and Pickerel decided to honor their musical roots with fresh interpretations of iconic tracks from NIRVANA and SCREAMING TREES. Initial rehearsals have sparked immense creativity and excitement, providing a glimpse of the promising musical journey ahead.

"We're exploring new territory while honoring the sounds that defined us," said Novoselic. "This collaboration is about pushing boundaries and celebrating our shared history."

