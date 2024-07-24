Watch: LAMB OF GOD Performs Entire 'Ashes Of The Wake' Album In Houston

Fan-filmed video of LAMB OF GOD's entire July 21 performance at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"Ashes Of The Wake" album

01. Laid To Rest

02. Hourglass

03. Now You've Got Something To Die For

04. The Faded Line

05. Omerta

06. Blood Of The Scribe

07. One Gun

08. Break You

09. What I've Become

10. Ashes Of The Wake

11. Remorse Is For The Dead

Encore:

12. Memento Mori

13. Redneck

LAMB OF GOD launched its "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with MASTODON on July 19 in Austin, Texas. The trek, dubbed "Ashes Of Leviathan", also features openers KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE.

"Ashes Of Leviathan" celebrates the 20th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" and MASTODON's "Leviathan" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

Roundly regarded as a cornerstone of modern metal, "Ashes Of The Wake" also features beloved songs such as "Now You've Got Something To Die For", "Omerta" and the blistering "Hourglass". On August 30, Epic Records and Legacy Recordings mark the two-decade anniversary of the pivotal release with "Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)", featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),HEALTH and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs.

LAMB OF GOD's webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: Yellow Smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative "Ashes Of The Wake" t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for preorder/pre-saves at this location. All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of "Remorse Is For The Dead" and "Now You've Got Something To Die For", while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of "Laid To Rest", "Ashes Of The Wake" and "Remorse Is For The Dead".

Revolver recently announced a special issue dedicated to LAMB OF GOD and "Ashes Of The Wake". The limited-edition print magazine features commentary from JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, GOJIRA's Joe Duplantier and "Ashes Of Leviathan" touring partner Troy Sanders (MASTODON),as well as multiple behind-the-scenes photos and the history behind the seminal album.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."