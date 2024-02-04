Watch: LAMB OF GOD Plays First Concert Of 2024 In Sunrise, Florida

LAMB OF GOD played the first concert of 2024 last night (Saturday, February 3) at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida as the support act for PANTERA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be seen below.

LAMB OF GOD's setlist was as follows:

01. Vigil

02. Walk With Me In Hell

03. Memento Mori

04. Ruin

05. Hourglass

06. Contractor

07. Now You've Got Something To Die For

08. Laid To Rest

09. Redneck

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Omens", was released in October 2022. The LP was the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which arrived in June 2020. That effort marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing. 'Omens' is a reaction to the state of the world," LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe said. "It's a very pissed off record. It is extremely pissed off."

"Omens" was recorded at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

"The inner workings of the band have never been better," explained LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton. "You can hear it in 'Omens'. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

In August 2022, LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell told Germany's EMP that "Omens" is "a fairly dynamic record. There's a few other little surprises and tweaks," he said. "But we recorded it differently this time. We went to Los Angeles and all of us in the same room and same time recording, which gave us some leeway to make changes as things happened and just kind of feel it out in a different way than we've done in the past, which would be everybody kind of going in their corner recording and it gets assembled later. So it was a real team effort on this one, in the recording — all the way through it's been a team effort — and in the recording especially, when we were all in the same room doing that stuff, it was great. I got to spend three and a half weeks working on a record instead of four or five days — working on the recording of the record."

Also in August of last year, Campbell was asked by Knotfest what led to the decision to record "Omens" live in the studio. John responded: "Well, we've been doing this so fucking long, we had to do something different. I believe that was [producer] Josh Wilbur's idea to do that. I know he had a great place worked out to do that in. And we had just kind of been doing it the same way over and over and over again, and we were looking to get a little more excitement into it and maybe see if that couldn't produce a different feel on the record."