Watch: LIFE OF AGONY's ALAN ROBERT Pranks SICK OF IT ALL By Dressing Up As PETE KOLLER

On April 1, 2023, LIFE OF AGONY's Alan Robert surprised SICK OF IT ALL at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania by jumping on stage dressed as SICK OF IT ALL guitarist Pete Koller. This was the last date of the two bands' joint tour and it fell on April Fools' Day. Check out video below.

In a recent interview with Highway 81 Revisited, Robert stated about LIFE OF AGONY's longevity: "Back in the early days of LIFE OF AGONY when we first signed with Roadrunner Records to record 'River Runs Red', I was in my final year at the School Of Visual Arts in New York City studying to be a professional comic book artist. I had to make the decision on what to do once I graduated — either jump in the van with LOA and support the debut album on tour or begin taking my portfolio around to various comic book companies in an attempt to land a job. Back then, I figured the band thing would be over in like six months, so I put the art on hold while I pursued the music. Well, somehow that six months turned into 30 years — and here we are still talking about that album. Along the way, I managed to follow my other passion of storytelling and drawing comics, so it all worked out in the end. Having the balance of art and music is a wonderful thing."

LIFE OF AGONY emerged from the New York music scene in the early 1990s with one of the most distinctive sounds in its genre. Best known for their 1993 hard rock/metal crossover debut "River Runs Red" (Roadrunner Records),named one of the "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" by Rolling Stone, the band instantly built a diehard, cult following.

For nearly three decades, the Brooklyn-based group toured relentlessly all over the world, sharing stages with the biggest names in rock, including METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, FOO FIGHTERS and the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. LIFE OF AGONY — Mina Caputo (lead vocals),Joey Zampella (guitar),Alan Robert (bass) and Veronica Bellino (drums) — has sold over one million albums to date.

With six studio albums under their belt, including "Ugly" (1995) and "Soul Searching Sun" (1997) for Roadrunner Records, "Broken Valley" for Sony/Epic Records in 2005 (produced by Greg Fidelman of SLIPKNOT and METALLICA fame),and "A Place Where There's No More Pain" (2017) via Napalm Records, LIFE OF AGONY released the hard-hitting, emotional concept album "The Sound Of Scars" in 2019, also on Napalm. The record received critical acclaim and was named "Album Of The Year" by The Aquarian and the No. 1 album on Metal Hammer's "Best Of 2019: Alternative Rock/Punk" list. It was produced by Sylvia Massy (TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN),along with LIFE OF AGONY guitarist Joey Z (mixing duties helmed by Massy),and mastered by Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, METALLICA, SOUNDGARDEN).

"The Sound Of Scars" continues the haunting narrative from the band's groundbreaking 1993 debut "River Runs Red". They filmed a chaotic, high-energy video for the lead-off track "Scars" with director Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films.

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" featured guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.