Watch: LIMP BIZKIT's WES BORLAND Dresses Up As Skull-Faced Version Of 1980s JAMES HETFIELD While Opening For METALLICA

LIMP BIZKIT guitarist Wes Borland played the band's entire 10-song set as the support act for METALLICA on Friday (June 27) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado dressed up as a skull-faced version of 1980s METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, complete with a "Metal Up Your Ass" t-shirt and white high-tops. Check out fan-filmed video of LIMP BIZKIT's performance below.

The Denver concert marked LIMP BIZKIT's final appearance with METALLICA as part of the latter band's ongoing "M72" world tour, which launched in April 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

LIMP BIZKIT supported METALLICA on "M72" dates in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Tampa, Santa Clara and Denver from April to this past Friday, sharing the support slot with ICE NINE KILLS.

This past April, Borland unveiled a reimagined version of METALLICA's classic "Master Of Puppets" instrumental "Orion" on Instagram, writing in a caption that he was "[h]orsing around and loopidy loopin" at home that afternoon.

Back in 2003, LIMP BIZKIT performed a cover of another "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", during a "mtvICON: Metallica" special.

In a 2003 interview with Metal Edge magazine, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich was full of praise for LIMP BIZKIT while discussing how the lineup for that year's "Summer Sanitarium" tour came together. He said at the time: "Whether you like him or you hate him, [LIMP BIZKIT frontman] Fred Durst is an innovator. Fred Durst is a fuckin' pioneer, and I will yell that from every rooftop… It's really interesting that post-'Icon' [MTV's performance tribute to METALLICA at which LIMP BIZKIT and KORN performed], there's a lot of love for Durst now. On all the METALLICA threads on our web site, it's all respect to Fred Durst."

Hetfield was apparently not as much of a fan of LIMP BIZKIT's music back in the day, telling Playboy in a 2001 interview: "LIMP BIZKIT seems a little cartoony to me. I don't like some guy just yelling. Like RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE — it wasn't singing, it was just some guy kind of pissed off, telling you his opinion."